Fremantle's Nathan O'Driscoll in action against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

EMERGING Fremantle youngster Nathan O'Driscoll is the NAB AFL Rising Star nominee for round 23.

The young wingman made his debut in the Dockers' round two loss to the Saints, coming on as the medi-sub and having an immediate impact with a goal from the boundary.

The 20-year-old was then selected in seven consecutive matches before he was sidelined in round nine due to a stress fracture in his foot.

Nathan O'Driscoll in action for Fremantle against North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

O’Driscoll put together the best game of his 10-game career in the Dockers' 20-point victory over the Giants on Saturday afternoon. He gathered 17 disposals, four tackles, five clearances and booted two goals.

The 188cm midfielder was recruited from Perth in the WAFL with pick No.27 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

Across his 10 games, he has averaged 15.4 disposals, 4.1 score involvements whilst booting nine goals.

O'Driscoll is the third Fremantle player to be nominated for the NAB Rising Star this season.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard O'Driscoll delivers insane goal from the pocket Nathan O'Driscoll produces this unreal effort from the boundary line to continue his side's recent momentum swing

The West Australian caught the eye of recruiters with his lethal left foot, work rate and versatility on display for all to see. He was rewarded with Under 16 championships All-Australian honours.

In June, O'Driscoll signed a two-year contract extension to see him remain at Fremantle until at least the end of 2024.

O’Driscoll is the younger sibling of Fremantle AFLW player, Emma O’Driscoll.