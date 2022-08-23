Izak Rankine in action for Gold Coast against Geelong in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LOSING Izak Rankine is a devastating blow for Gold Coast, but it's one it can quickly overcome.

Unlike previous emerging stars that have asked to be traded – Dion Prestia, Jaeger O'Meara and Jack Martin to name a few – Rankine's request to return to South Australia is not an indictment on the Suns.

In fact, the 22-year-old could hardly have ingrained himself more in his four years at Carrara, buying a house with his partner and being an active, popular member of the playing group.

OUT RANK-ED Suns gun asks for trade

Gold Coast's culture is not the issue this time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ridiculous Rankine goal brings Gold Coast right back Izak Rankine kicks a spectacular goal from the pocket to get his first

However, Adelaide's offer, which exceeded the Suns' by a significant margin, was too good to pass up.

Rankine also has a broad family he's close to, which was the cherry on top.

For so much of its 12-year existence, Gold Coast has had to overpay young players to keep them, and it's apparent they weren't heading down that path again this time.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

You can argue what is fair monetary value for Rankine, but it's apparent the Suns drew a line at what they thought he was worth – which was still generous – and were not budging.

The 22-year-old has had a magnificent season, kicking 29 goals, assisting 18 others, and showing his genuine match-winning ability in 18 games.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Radiant Rankine kicks outrageous pocket goal Izak Rankine shows his class with a special goal for the Suns

It was enough for the Crows to make an incredible offer.

The threat of going 'home' or being lured by a cashed-up opponent has often forced the Suns to dig to the depths of their salary cap, but that wasn't going to happen this time. It couldn't.

They've re-signed Ben King, Jack Lukosius, Elijah Hollands and Ben Ainsworth this year when none were sure-things to extend prior to the season.

Next year Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson are due to be extended. Gold Coast needs to have a more even distribution of cash spent among the top-end players and throwing significantly more money after Rankine would derail that.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

On-field, he will be missed – how can he not be? Football manager Wayne Campbell summed up Gold Coast's feelings on Tuesday when he expressed its disappointment after putting four years of development into Rankine.

"Usually they don’t go home this early," Campbell said. "To lose a player that talented after four years is incredibly disappointing for the club.

"To finally see the benefit of all that hard work and get him to request a trade back to Adelaide is disappointing

With the magnitude of the offer and the Suns' clear annoyance at losing him, they're sure to drive a hard bargain come trade time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rankine's scintillating skills on display early Izak Rankine shows his nous around the goalposts with this brilliant snap goal

Gold Coast is likely to begin by asking for Adelaide's first round pick this year (currently No.5) and possibly another good selection as well.

Adam Cerra had a similar amount of experience and was a similarly high draft pick when he moved from Fremantle to Carlton 10 months ago, and that cost the Blues a first round pick and a future third.

Perhaps that's the starting point?

On the field, the one area of the ground Gold Coast is well stocked, is small forwards and half-forwards.

Ainsworth has had a breakout year and would have at least been in early discussions for the All-Australian squad of 44.

Ben Ainsworth celebrates Gold Coast's thrilling win over Richmond in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Holman is picked every week when he's fit for his defensive desperation and clever ball use, while Malcolm Rosas Jnr has also showed he belongs at the top level, kicking 14 goals from 15 games this year.

Then there's the genuine wildcard of Joel Jeffrey. Still just 20 years of age, Jeffrey showed his boundless talent with five goals against the Western Bulldogs in round 10 to earn a NAB Rising Star nomination.

There's also Sam Flanders, Hewago Oea and Alex Sexton as other smaller options.

Losing Rankine, who they thought they did so much for and were just starting to see the best, hurts Gold Coast, but providing they get a good deal in return, they now have extra salary cap space and ready-made replacements to fill his void.