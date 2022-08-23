Tom Hird kicks the ball before Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMES Hird's son, Tom, is one of three players bidding farewell to Essendon after not being offered a new contract.

Tom Hird, Tom Cutler and Garrett McDonagh will depart the embattled club, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Hird and McDonagh exit without an AFL appearance, while Cutler played 30 games for the Dons across three years after joining from Brisbane.

"It is always a tough time of the year when we make changes to our playing list," Essendon general manager of football Josh Mahoney said.

Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, gents ? — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) August 23, 2022

"These three players handled this news with great professionalism and we wish them all the best for their future endeavours.

"They will always be welcome at the Essendon Football Club."

The exits come as the Bombers remain the only club in the AFL without a coach following the sacking of Ben Rutten on Sunday.

The movement behind getting James Hird, who coached the club between 2011 and 2013 and in 2015, back to the Bombers is likely to intensify as they look for a new coach.