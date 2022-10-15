IT WAS a season to remember for midfield bull Patrick Cripps, capping off a superb 2022 by claiming his fourth John Nicholls Medal as Carlton's best and fairest player.

On top of winning the Brownlow Medal, Cripps added to his bulging CV by becoming just the third player in the club's history to win four or more B&Fs.

Other multiple club champions this year include Lachie Neale, Rory Laird, Touk Miller and Clayton Oliver, while James Sicily and Peter Wright were among the first-time winners.

2022 Malcolm Blight Medal

1. Rory Laird - 118 votes

2. Jordan Dawson - 114

3. Ben Keays - 88

4. Taylor Walker - 82

5. Brodie Smith - 72

6. Darcy Fogarty - 71

7. Shane McAdam - 66

8. Tom Doedee - 66

9. Sam Berry - 64

10. Jake Soligo - 61

How they vote: Coaches rate every player with a score out of 10 after every game this season.

2022 Merrett-Murray Medal

1. Lachie Neale - 66 votes

2. Hugh McCluggage - 59

3. Brandon Starcevich 51

=4. Harris Andrews - 46

=4. Charlie Cameron - 46

6. Jarrod Berry - 43

7. Daniel Rich - 41

8. Lincoln McCarthy - 40

9. Oscar McInerney - 39

10. Zac Bailey - 38

How they vote: Coach Chris Fagan and the five assistant coaches allocate up to four votes each for an individual performance, meaning the maximum a player can receive for one match is 24 votes.

2022 John Nicholls Medal

1. Patrick Cripps - 181 votes

2. Sam Docherty - 173

3. Sam Walsh - 163

4. Charlie Curnow - 149

5. George Hewett - 125

6. Adam Saad - 124

7. Harry McKay - 123

8. Zac Fisher - 117

9. Matt Kennedy - 111

10. Adam Cerra - 105

How they vote: The senior coach and three assistants allocate votes on a 0-4 scale to as many players as they deem fit. The most votes a player can receive in any given round is 16.

2022 E.W. Copeland Trophy

1. Jack Crisp - 291 votes

2. Scott Pendlebury - 276

3. Darcy Moore - 269

4. Jeremy Howe - 266

5. Steele Sidebottom - 265

6. Patrick Lipinski - 259

7. Nick Daicos - 258

=8. Josh Daicos - 249

=8. Brayden Maynard - 249

10. Jordan De Goey - 231

How they vote: The E.W. Copeland Trophy is decided by five members of the coaching panel each awarding between zero and four votes per player per game.

2022 Crichton Medal

1. Peter Wright - 242 votes

2. Zach Merrett - 230

3. Matt Guelfi - 211

4. Mason Redman - 209

5. Jordan Ridley - 191

6. Jayden Laverde - 180

7. Jake Kelly - 179

8. Nic Martin - 164

=9. Darcy Parish - 155

=9. Dylan Shiel - 155

=9. Nick Hind - 155

12. Andrew McGrath - 141

How they vote: All players are given an overall score out of five for their performance and also given a rating out of five for key Bomber attributes that when combined give them a maximum of 25 votes a game.

2022 Doig Medal

1. Andrew Brayshaw - 273 votes

2. Brennan Cox - 200

3 (on countback). Caleb Serong - 197

4. Alex Pearce - 197

5. Lachie Schultz - 192

6. Griffin Logue - 183

7. Michael Walters - 175

8. Hayden Young - 164

9. Jordan Clark - 163

10. Rory Lobb - 161

How they vote: Coach Justin Longmuir and four assistants each allocate up to five votes to each player following every game based on how they performed their role, with 25 votes on offer for every player.

2022 Carji Greeves Medal

=1. Jeremy Cameron - 113 votes

=1. Cameron Guthrie - 113

3. Mark Blicavs - 104

4. Tom Hawkins - 98

5. Tyson Stengle - 97

6. Tom Atkins - 94

7. Zach Tuohy - 93

8. Brad Close - 79

9. Sam De Koning - 77

10. Tom Stewart - 76

How they vote: After each game, the senior and assistant coaches review and rate each player's performance out of 10. Votes are polled in games where a player's performance has been deemed of a high quality by the coaching group. And unlike previous seasons, all matches are counted towards their final total.

2022 Club Champion Award

1. Touk Miller - 566 votes

2. Noah Anderson - 504

3. David Swallow - 479

4. Jarrod Witts - 474

5. Sam Collins - 440

6. Matthew Rowell - 429

7. Ben Ainsworth - 428

8. Brandon Ellis - 364

9. Nick Holman - 349

10. Izak Rankine - 331

How they vote: Gold Coast's four-person match committee award votes to an unlimited number of players per match. The voting process allows each player to receive a maximum of 10 votes from each individual member of the match committee, meaning the maximum number of votes a player can receive for any match is 40.

2022 Kevin Sheedy Medal

1. Sam Taylor - 156 votes

2. Stephen Coniglio - 108

3. Tom Green - 104

4. Harry Himmelberg - 99

5. Jesse Hogan - 93

6. Harry Perryman - 91

7. Toby Greene - 90

8. Josh Kelly - 89

9. Isaac Cumming - 86

10. Callan Ward - 79

How they vote: The Kevin Sheedy Medal is voted on by the coaches. After every game, each coach awards votes to as many players as they see fit on a scale of one to four with four being the highest possible score per player. A coach can award votes to every player, or no players, for any given game.

Your 2022 Kevin #SheedyMedal winner.

2022 Peter Crimmins Medal

1. James Sicily - 123 votes

2. Jai Newcombe - 115

3. Dylan Moore - 113

4. Blake Hardwick - 82

5. Tom Mitchell - 79

6. Mitch Lewis - 74

7. Jaeger O'Meara - 65

8. Finn Maginness - 61

=9. Harry Morrison - 59

=9. Jack Scrimshaw - 59

11. Jack Gunston - 56

How they vote: Six coaches and assistants award players up to 12 votes after each game - three to the best player or players, two for a significant influence on the game and one for a player who played their role or beat their opponent. Four votes could be awarded for an exceptional game.

“It’s very humbling and I’m very honoured.” ?



2022 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

1. Clayton Oliver - 608 votes

2. Christian Petracca - 553

3. Steven May - 473

4. Jack Viney - 471

5. Angus Brayshaw - 446

6. Max Gawn - 430

7. Bayley Fritsch - 395

8. Kysaiah Pickett - 391

9. Alex Neal-Bullen - 384

10. Ed Langdon - 367

How they vote: A total of 40 votes are on offer for each player per match and are awarded by coach Simon Goodwin and three line coaches.

The man of the moment. ?



2022 Syd Barker Medal

1. Jy Simpkin - 130 votes

2. Luke Davies-Uniacke - 108

3. Bailey Scott - 98

4. Todd Goldstein - 93

5. Luke McDonald - 88

6. Nick Larkey - 79

7. Cam Zurhaar - 66

8. Aidan Corr - 59

9. Hugh Greenwood - 51

10. Lachie Young - 50

How they vote: North Melbourne's coaches award up to 20 votes in a match to decipher the best and fairest.

2022 John Cahill Medal

2022 Jack Dyer Medal

1. Tom Lynch - 60 votes

2. Daniel Rioli - 59

3. Dion Prestia 56

=4. Liam Baker - 53

=4. Shai Bolton - 53

=6. Trent Cotchin - 52

=6. Jayden Short - 52

=8. Toby Nankervis - 47

=8. Marlion Pickett - 47

10. Nathan Broad - 46

How they vote: The match committee give players a rating from 0-5 based on their overall match performance, taking into account offensive, defensive and contest impacts.

2022 Trevor Barker Award

1. Jack Sinclair - 174 votes

2. Callum Wilkie - 153

3. Jack Steele - 124

4. Tim Membrey - 103

5. Seb Ross - 102

6. Brad Crouch - 93

=7. Jade Gresham - 91

=7. Bradley Hill - 91

=7. Max King - 91

10. Josh Battle - 68

How they vote: The Trevor Barker Award sees coaches independently award votes between zero and four to players throughout the season to determine the best and fairest. Votes are attracted through not only solo on-field contributions, but also how best an individual plays their role, assists their teammates and represents the team agreed upon Saints brand of football.

2022 Bob Skilton Medal

1. Callum Mills - 662 votes

2. Chad Warner - 606

3. James Rowbottom - 544

4. Luke Parker - 530

5. Isaac Heeney - 529

6. Tom McCartin - 493

7. Errol Gulden - 492

8. Jake Lloyd - 489

9. Dane Rampe - 462

10. Oliver Florent - 447

How they vote: Votes are awarded by Sydney's coaching staff. A player can be awarded a maximum of 50 votes per game, and coaches can allocate up to 10 votes for as many or as few players as they deem appropriate, per match.

Co-captain ??

All-Australian ??

AFL Rising Star ??

AFLPA Best First Year Player ??

Brett Kirk Medal ??



BOB SKILTON MEDAL ??



2022 John Worsfold Medal

1. Tom Barrass – 182 votes

2. Shannon Hurn – 149

3. Tim Kelly – 131

4. Jack Darling – 120

5. Liam Duggan – 118

6. Jack Redden – 112

7. Luke Shuey – 105

8. Jamie Cripps – 96

9. Jamaine Jones – 84

10. Liam Ryan – 77

How they vote: Five members of the match committee rate each player on a scale of zero to three after each game, with a maximum 15 votes available.

2022 Charles Sutton Medal

1. Josh Dunkley - 231 votes

2. Tom Liberatore - 211

3. Aaron Naughton - 180

4. Marcus Bontempelli - 174

5. Jackson Macrae – 170

6. Caleb Daniel – 158

7. Ryan Gardner – 151

8. Adam Treloar – 150

9. Bailey Dale – 146

10. Ed Richards – 144

How they vote: The voting process sees the five-man match committee award up to five votes each – for a maximum of 25 – following each match.