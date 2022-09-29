Callum Mills in action for Sydney against Richmond in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ASCENSION of Callum Mills into the upper echelon of AFL midfielders has been rubber-stamped further with his first Bob Skilton Medal as Sydney's best and fairest winner.

While their Grand Final hammering at the hands of Geelong would still be stinging, the Swans were able to revel in a sensational campaign with co-captain Mills crowned as their finest performer in a Grand Final season.

The 25-year-old, who was also awarded his first All-Australian blazer this year, won the count ahead of young midfielders Chad Warner and James Rowbottom.

Mills fires through super stoppage snap Callum Mills reads the tap and nails a brilliant goal in traffic

The No.3 draft pick from 2015 took his game to new heights in 2022, averaging 24 possessions and compiling the fourth most tackles in the competition at an average of over six per game.

Having played just 39 games, Warner's second placed finish to claim the Adam Goodes Medal only enhances his status as one of the finest young talents in the competition.

The 21-year-old was easily Sydney's best performer on a dismal Grand Final day and with 169 score involvements for the season - the sixth most overall - he will likely go into next season as the Swans' biggest midfield threat.

Warner leaves Saints in his wake with mesmerising goal Chad Warner kicks a brilliant goal on the run to steal back the lead for Sydney

Warner also took home the Paul Kelly Player's Player award as voted by his teammates, and the Dennis Carroll award for the Swans' most improved player.

Amid a host of higher profile names, Rowbottom's third-place finish to win the Peter Bedford Trophy underlined his value to the Swans' set-up.

The 22-year-old tackling machine emerged as the key defensive man in the Swans engine room this season but with an average of 18 possessions and eight goals for the season, demonstrated his quality with the football, as well.

Sydney's James Rowbottom handpasses during the round 20 match against GWS at the SCG on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Key forward Logan McDonald won the Swans' rising star award for the season, despite being axed for the Grand Final side.

The 20 year old, who was taken with pick No.4 in the 2020 NAB AFL draft, kicked 15 goals in his 17 games this year.

Logan McDonald in action in Sydney's qualifying final clash with Melbourne at the MCG on September 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender Will Gould, who is yet to debut, won the Swans' VFL player of the year award.

2022 Bob Skilton Medal

1. Callum Mills - 662 votes

2. Chad Warner - 606

3. James Rowbottom - 544

4. Luke Parker - 530

5. Isaac Heeney - 529

6. Tom McCartin - 493

7. Errol Gulden - 492

8. Jake Lloyd - 489

9. Dane Rampe - 462

10. Oliver Florent - 447

How they vote: Votes are awarded by Sydney's coaching staff. A player can be awarded a maximum of 50 votes per game, and coaches can allocate up to 10 votes for as many or as few players as they deem appropriate, per match.