RICHMOND spearhead Tom Lynch has won the Jack Dyer Medal in Richmond's best and fairest count, finishing just one vote clear of dashing half-back flanker Daniel Rioli.
Lynch played 19 of a possible 23 matches, and was subbed off in two of the 19, but hit a rich vein of form at the tail end of the season to take out the win.
The 29-year-old previously won back-to-back best and fairests at Gold Coast in 2015 and 2016, this year kicking 63 goals and averaging 6.1 marks a game.
Rioli had arguably a career-best year in defence with 20.4 touches and 4.0 rebounds a game, polling 59 votes to Lynch's 60.
Integral midfielder Dion Prestia finished third with 56 votes, ahead of dynamic duo Shai Bolton and Liam Baker (53 each) in equal-fourth.
Rising defender Josh Gibcus was named best first-year player and the recently retired Kane Lambert was awarded the player-voted Francis Bourke award for espousing club values.
Marlion Pickett won the community award in recognition of his work with the Korin Gamadji Institute and leadership around the Dreamtime at the G Laguntas Dance, while Jake Aarts took out the VFL best and fairest award.
2022 Jack Dyer Medal
1. Tom Lynch - 60 votes
2. Daniel Rioli - 59
3. Dion Prestia 56
=4. Liam Baker - 53
=4. Shai Bolton - 53
=6. Trent Cotchin - 52
=6. Jayden Short - 52
=8. Toby Nankervis - 47
=8. Marlion Pickett - 47
10. Nathan Broad - 46
Voting system: the match committee gives players a rating from 0-5 based on their overall match performance, taking into account offensive, defensive and contest impacts.