RICHMOND spearhead Tom Lynch has won the Jack Dyer Medal in Richmond's best and fairest count, finishing just one vote clear of dashing half-back flanker Daniel Rioli.

Lynch played 19 of a possible 23 matches, and was subbed off in two of the 19, but hit a rich vein of form at the tail end of the season to take out the win.

The 29-year-old previously won back-to-back best and fairests at Gold Coast in 2015 and 2016, this year kicking 63 goals and averaging 6.1 marks a game.

Rioli had arguably a career-best year in defence with 20.4 touches and 4.0 rebounds a game, polling 59 votes to Lynch's 60.

Integral midfielder Dion Prestia finished third with 56 votes, ahead of dynamic duo Shai Bolton and Liam Baker (53 each) in equal-fourth.

Rising defender Josh Gibcus was named best first-year player and the recently retired Kane Lambert was awarded the player-voted Francis Bourke award for espousing club values.

Kane Lambert talks to Shane Edwards in the Richmond v Brisbane R20, 2022 clash. Picture: AFL Photos

Marlion Pickett won the community award in recognition of his work with the Korin Gamadji Institute and leadership around the Dreamtime at the G Laguntas Dance, while Jake Aarts took out the VFL best and fairest award.

2022 Jack Dyer Medal

1. Tom Lynch - 60 votes

2. Daniel Rioli - 59

3. Dion Prestia 56

=4. Liam Baker - 53

=4. Shai Bolton - 53

=6. Trent Cotchin - 52

=6. Jayden Short - 52

=8. Toby Nankervis - 47

=8. Marlion Pickett - 47

10. Nathan Broad - 46

Voting system: the match committee gives players a rating from 0-5 based on their overall match performance, taking into account offensive, defensive and contest impacts.