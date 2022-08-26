ESSENDON has called on external names to feature in its coaching search, with Carlton premiership coach Robert Walls and Hawthorn flag winner Jordan Lewis named on the club's coaching sub-committee.

It will be headed by football boss Josh Mahoney, in a show of faith in the former Melbourne football head after what has been a fortnight of turmoil and turnover at the club.

Walls, who steered the Blues to the 1987 premiership as coach and played in three flags at the club, and Lewis, who featured in four flags at the Hawks and is now a member of the media, will be a part of the six-person panel.

Mahoney will chair it, with Simone McKinnis OAM, Andrew Thorburn and Bombers director Dorothy Hisgrove making up the sub-committee tasked with searching for a replacement for sacked coach Ben Rutten.

Essendon terminated Rutten's contract for 2023 last week after the Bombers' loss to Richmond ended a week of upheaval that saw the club make a late push to land Alastair Clarkson as coach.

Essendon coach Ben Rutten after the R23, 2022 loss to Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers have said they are looking for an experienced coach and they could reach out to former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon as well as Port Adelaide's Ken Hinkley, who is contracted to the Power for 2023.

Thorburn, who has been CEO of National Australia Bank, will run the external review the club has embarked on under new president Dave Barham.

The moves highlight the Bombers' willingness to look outside the club as they go through significant changes, having been previously criticised for their internal review.

This week chief executive Xavier Campbell resigned, as well as directors Simon Madden and Paul Brasher. Sean Wellman and Peter Allen also announced they will leave the board in coming months.

The external review, which will be coordinated by EY, is expected to be completed by the middle of October.

The club on Friday said it would have four key focuses: the composition and effectiveness of the board, a review of the Bombers’ leadership, culture and operations, including in the football department, and the appointment of the new chief executive and senior coach.