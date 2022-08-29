Nathan Buckley with the Norm Smith Medal at the launch of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD great Nathan Buckley will present the Norm Smith Medal on Grand Final day this year, while three-time premiership player Bachar Houli has been announced as the premiership cup ambassador for 2022.

The announcements were made on Monday at the launch of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series, which begins on Thursday night.

Buckley, who played in two grand finals with Collingwood and coached the Magpies to the decider in 2018, won the Norm Smith Medal as a player in his side's 2002 Grand Final defeat to Brisbane.

Bachar Houli with the premiership cup at the launch of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Buckley is one of just four players to be named best on ground in a losing Grand Final since the Norm Smith Medal was introduced in 1979.

Houli was part of the Richmond side that won the premiership in 2017, 2019 and 2020 before he retired last year.

The 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be played at the MCG this year for the first time since 2019.