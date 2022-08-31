EVERY top-eight team in 2022 has at least three key indicators that they rank top four in, giving a guide to how they will want their matches played in the opening week of the finals.

For Melbourne it is the contest where it dominates, while Sydney has the edge on the competition for pressure. Collingwood's intercept marking is a strength, with Geelong the best in the League at scoring from turnover.

With the help of Champion Data, we break down every top-eight team's three biggest statistical strengths from 2022 ahead of a massive week of finals.

BRISBANE V RICHMOND, ELIMINATION FINAL

Brisbane

The Lions rank No.2 across three of the KPIs identified by Champion Data, but don't lead the competition in any. Their ability to transition the ball from defence to attack is a major strength, turning rebound 50s to inside 50s at a rate of 27.7 per cent. Once the ball is locked in their forward half, they are better than most at scoring from a stoppage, accruing 19.4 points a game from that source. Accuracy has been a concern for some players in the past, but as a team the Lions rank second for shot at goal accuracy (52.5 per cent).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Daniher's trusty left piles early pain on Tigers Joe Daniher kicks a fantastic snap from range to get Lions rolling

Richmond

The Tigers are a force once the opposition turns the ball over. This is due to both their attacking mindset when they win possession and their ability to force turnovers in dangerous positions. They rank No.2 for forward-half intercepts (25.6), making it easier to score from that source, and No.2 for scores from turnover differential (+17.8). Their style and talent in the forward half allows them to score at a high rate per forward entry, hitting the scoreboard from 45.9 per cent of their inside 50s (No.3 in the AFL).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cumberland and Jack go back to back with outrageous finishes Noah Cumberland and Jack Riewoldt both kick insane goals in a big third term

MELBOURNE V SYDNEY, QUALIFYING FINAL

Melbourne

The Demons have always built from the contest under Simon Goodwin and their contested ball differential (+13.8) has been the best in the AFL this season. Defensively they have been excellent, ranking No.2 in the competition for scores against per inside 50 (39.5 per cent). They rank behind Geelong and Sydney when it comes to scores from turnover differential, but it is still a strength, with the Demons ranking No.4 (+13.5).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Ice-cold Bayley dribbles a beauty Bayley Fritsch converts at the end of some great crumbing from Jack Viney

>> DEMONS v SWANS Get your finals tickets NOW

Sydney

The Swans are the AFL's pressure kings, ranking No.1 in the competition for pressure factor (1.86), which is used by Champion Data to measure the amount of pressure points accrued by a team – through acts like chasing, corralling and tackling – for every chance they have to apply pressure. Tying into that is tackling differential, which the Swans rank No.3 in across 2022 (+4.6). Like their fellow top-four teams, scores from turnover differential is a major strength, ranking No.3 (+17.5).

Melbourne's Christian Petracca under pressure from Sydney players in R12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG V COLLINGWOOD, QUALIFYING FINAL

Geelong

The Cats are the competition's best at giving their forwards more opportunities than the opposition to kick a winning score, ranking No.1 for inside 50 differential (+12.8). It is a key reason they have two key forwards in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team after Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron booted 59 goals each. The Cats also rank No.1 at scores from turnover differential (+24.5) and No.3 for scores against per inside 50 (39.7 per cent). They play a complete game, getting the ball in their front half, but intercepting and limiting opposition scores when the ball goes the other way.

Tom Hawkins celebrates a goal with Jeremy Cameron in Geelong's clash with Brisbane in R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood

The Magpies have prolific interceptors in Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard and Nathan Murphy, ranking No.1 in the competition this season for intercept marks (17.5 a game). Playing into that is their excellent pressure up the ground, ranking No.2 just behind the Swans for Champion Data's pressure factor indicator (1.85). The Magpies have held up defensively and limit the damage opponents can do with their forward entries, conceding from 40.3 per cent of opposition inside 50s (No.4 in the AFL).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fireworks spark after Selwood gets mowed down Tempers flare after Oliver Henry catches Joel Selwood right in front of the Magpie faithful, resulting in two goals

FREMANTLE V WESTERN BULLDOGS, ELIMINATION FINAL

Fremantle

The Dockers have arguably the best team defence in the competition and a complete backline that is functioning at an elite level. As a result, they rank No.1 in the AFL for scores against per inside 50, conceding from 38.1 per cent of opposition entries. Their game style involves periods of controlled possession, which allows them to rank No.2 for uncontested possession differential. Will Brodie (5.7 clearances a game) has been a crucial addition to the midfield, thriving alongside Caleb Serong (5.4) to help the Dockers rank No.3 for clearance differential (+3.0).

Alex Pearce of Fremantle gets in front of Western Bulldog Aaron Naughton in R21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Western Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are the AFL's best stoppage team statistically, ranking No.1 for both clearance differential (+8.2) and scores from stoppages (+9.5). Tom Liberatore (7.2 clearances a game) and Jack Macrae (6.5) have been the leaders, with Marcus Bontempelli (5.3) always a threat when he moves into the middle. Winning the contested ball is the Bulldogs’ major strength, ranking No.3 in the AFL this season for contested possession differential (+7.8).