Jarryd Lyons during Brisbane's match against Collingwood in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

And in an addition to our state-league streaming offering this September, all of the Tasmanian State League finals will be available to watch live and free in the video players in this article.

>> Scroll down to find the live video players for the TSL finals

The second week of the VFL finals begins on Saturday when Brisbane hosts Carlton from 12.05pm AEST in their semi-final at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, with the winner to face Casey Demons in a preliminary final next weekend.

The Lions have pulled a selection surprise, with Jarryd Lyons named to line up against the Blues having missed Brisbane's thrilling AFL elimination final against Richmond on Thursday night due to injury.

Lyons will be looking to hit top form ahead of next week's AFL semi-final, but ruckman Darcy Fort has been taken out of the VFL team given he's likely to replace Oscar McInerney (concussion) in the senior side next weekend.

On Sunday, Sydney takes on Gold Coast from 1.05pm AEST and the victor will go on to play Collingwood in the other prelim, with a Grand Final berth at stake.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

A thrilling final round of the WAFL kicks off with four games played simultaneously on Saturday, when no fewer than three teams still vying for the minor premiership.

West Perth can sew up top spot with a win over Subiaco. If the Falcons lose or draw, East Fremantle can finish first with a win over East Perth, while third-placed Claremont can still finish on top with a win over West Coast, providing West Perth and East Freo both lose.

And on Sunday, Peel Thunder and Swan Districts face off in a 'win and you're in' clash from 12.10pm AWST, in a grandstand finish to the season.

Fremantle forward Matt Taberner has been named for Peel, with his chances of playing AFL again this year to be determined by his performance against Swan Districts and whether or not the Dockers can keep their season alive by winning their elimination final on Saturday night.

>> Kayo subscribers can also stream the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

If that's not enough state-league footy for you this weekend, both games in the first week of the Tasmanian State League finals will also be available to watch LIVE and FREE on Saturday.

Clarence and Lauderdale players in action in the 2022 TSL season. Picture: Solstice Digital

Clarence plays Lauderdale in a cut-throat elimination final from 2pm AEST, while Launceston clashes with Tigers in the qualifying final from 2.15pm AEST.

You can watch both games in the live video players below, which will be available from 1.30pm AEST on Saturday.

>> Watch the TSL week one finals LIVE and FREE here on Saturday, September 3

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, finals week two

Saturday, September 3

Brisbane v Carlton, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 12.05pm AEST

Sunday, September 4

Sydney v Gold Coast, Blacktown International Sportspark, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 20



Saturday, September 3

East Perth v East Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

West Perth v Subiaco, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v West Coast, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v South Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday September 4

Peel Thunder v Swan Districts, Lane Group Stadium, 12.10pm AWST

TSL fixture, finals week one

Saturday, September 3

Clarence v Lauderdale, Twin Ovals, 2pm AEST

Launceston v Tigers, Windsor Park, 2.15pm AEST