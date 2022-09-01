HAWTHORN veteran Liam Shiels has announced his retirement after 14 seasons in brown and gold.

The popular 31-year-old will hang up the boots after 255 games, including playing a crucial role in Hawthorn's premiership three-peat of 2013, 2014 and 2015.

"It's been a tough decision, and a decision I was always going to leave until the end of the year as I made the commitment to my teammates and staff at Box Hill to play out finals with them," Shiels said.

"I've since had the opportunity to sit down with my family and friends to work out what is best for me and we decided that I'm going to hang the boots up.

"It's been a great journey for me, having walked into this footy club as a 17-year-old still in school, to finish 14 years later with 255 games and three premierships is something I will be forever grateful for.

"The club has done so much for me, I've had so many great life experiences and met so many great friends, and I will be forever indebted to this football club."

Shiels joined the Hawks as a high school student with pick 34 in the 2008 NAB AFL Draft.

After making his debut the following year, he established himself among Hawthorn's most consistent, reliable and durable players.

He earned the club's most improved player in 2011, before claiming best clubman in 2017 - the same year he was awarded Hawthorn Life Membership.

Shiels also served several years in the Hawks leadership group, including stepping up as joint vice-captain in 2017 and 2018.

Head of Football Rob McCartney said Shiels would be remembered as a player who demonstrated the ultimate courage and bravery.

"Each and every week Liam showed an incredible ability to impact the game through skill and determination," McCartney said.

"Having pulled on the brown and gold for a remarkable 255 games, including three premierships, Liam sits comfortably with those who have achieved the very best at Hawthorn.

"Importantly, Liam was a player's player, sacrificing his game for the greater good of the team."