IT WAS hardly vintage Buddy, but it was still worth the price of admission.

Just like he has so many times throughout his unbelievable AFL career, Lance Franklin grabbed hold of Friday night's qualifying final against Melbourne in a manner that only few can. Once again, he was a truly defining figure in a pivotal contest.

Only this time, he did so having barely touched the ball.

For so much of Sydney's 22-point victory over Melbourne, Franklin was mauled in his individual match-up with Melbourne's star All-Australian defender Steven May. He was held goalless and virtually stat-less, and yet it hardly mattered.

Because, for a period midway through the second quarter, Franklin got under the skin of his opponent in a series of moments that turned the game's tide. He fell, he collided, he competed and, ultimately, he won out.

In terms of the work he did courtesy of his own touch and boot, Franklin wouldn't have had many games as uninfluential. He was blanketed throughout the game's entirety by May, who contrastingly was one of its best players.

To highlight May's complete domination over the contest, Franklin didn't have a single disposal for the first 36 minutes of the match. He was beaten in every battle, out-marked in every duel, and outsmarted with the ball in flight and on ground level.

May finished with 23 disposals, seven marks, six intercept marks, five contested marks, eight spoils and 16 intercepts, proving Melbourne's most important player. And yet, Franklin always looked as though he had the potential to have a say in the final outcome.

Will Hayward slots the set shot after Steven May is penalised for a bump on Lance Franklin

When a seemingly unremarkable James Rowbottom goal sailed in midway through the opening quarter, Franklin immediately rushed to May and shoved him in the chest. It lit the fuse for a spiteful second-quarter tussle that swung the momentum of the contest.

With the Demons leading by 16 points and cruising, May prodded Franklin in the arch of his back in an incident 60m from the play. It resulted in an off-ball free kick and handed the Sydney superstar his first touch of the game.

Running directly to the very next contest, Franklin initiated contact with May. Except he was the one to drop. It gave the Swans a 50m penalty, sending Will Hayward to the goal line, kickstarting a run of four straight Sydney majors before half-time.

May was consoled by teammate Clayton Oliver as Swans players attempted to continue their physical approach with the star Demon, but got some revenge moments later when it was Franklin who this time gave away a free kick to his opponent.

It led to Bronx cheers and some lip between the two fierce foes as the play ebbed and flowed further afield, with Franklin becoming the MCG's pantomime villain as he received boos from the Melbourne cheer squad when trudging back to the goal square.

May flattened Franklin while he was in the motion of releasing Tom Papley into an open goal moments later, with the 35-year-old watching the play unfold – Papley's high kick fell in the lap of teammate Isaac Heeney – from his back on the turf.

Franklin then dragged down May while leading for the footy, resulting in yet another behind-play free kick, with possession overturned 50m from the ball. It was box office action between two of the game's greats.

It also changed the complexion of the match. Melbourne lost structure during the heated clashes, helping Sydney turn a 16-point deficit into a six-point lead by half-time. Buddy was at the heart of it, yet had won just two disposals during the entire period.

Tensions simmered after the main break and, indeed, the scuffles were just a small part of an individual match-up where May was unequivocally the better player. His ability to intercept was only bettered by his neat ball use in possession.

Franklin was largely stifled and had just seven disposals for the match. He was chance-less in front of goal, kept both goalless and scoreless to break a run of 35 straight games with a major to his name.

The last opponent to hold him goalless, back in May 2021? Yep, May. The incredibly talented defender might have been on the losing side, but was one of the game's best in a performance reflecting why he was voted a back-to-back All-Australian last week.

And yet Franklin drew the footy, and the attention, in a moment of the game where his side looked bereft of ideas. The veteran gave the Swans a foot-hold in the contest, when previously it had looked as though the Demons would run away with it.

With his future still undecided beyond 2022, and with murmurs of retirement and a potential move to Brisbane still bubbling away, the prospect of a preliminary final being Franklin's last or second-last in Swans colours remains a reality.

He will be hoping for the same sort of impact when that opportunity to prolong his Sydney career arrives in a fortnight. Although he might also be hoping that type of impact will involve a few more goals next time as well.