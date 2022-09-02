THIS might be Sydney's September.

The Swans started this year as an exciting team on the rise but are now just one win away from the Grand Final after beating reigning premiers Melbourne at the MCG in Friday night's qualifying final.

Exceed expectations? Not their own. The Swans have hit this season with the type of confidence in their chances that makes the contenders legitimate and have been vindicated after they booked their first preliminary final at the SCG since 1996 with a convincing 22-point win.

DEMONS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

And the Swans did it with some of their key playmakers down, with Lance Franklin completely cut out of the game by a best-afield Steven May, star midfielder Chad Warner kept quiet (13 disposals) and gun goalkicker Isaac Heeney also held to limited influence.

The Swans' six-goal third quarter was critical in the 14.7 (91) to 10.9 (69) win, with the Demons set to play Brisbane in next week's semi-final in a do-or-die clash with their back-to-back flag hopes on the line.

They are likely to be without James Harmes, too, after he was reported for a crude high bump on Jake Lloyd in the last quarter that flattened the Swans defender.

Sydney plays with the tough, uncompromising approach that has become custom with the red and the white; but John Longmire's side is aggressive, fast and skilful, full of weapons.

Tom Papley was crucial with two goals from 15 disposals, while Luke Parker (25 disposals, nine clearances, one goal), James Rowbottom (24 disposals, one goal) and Cal Mills (23 disposals, one goal) were excellent in the midfield.

May was brilliant in blanketing Buddy, keeping Franklin to seven disposals and 0.0 while having 23 disposals and seven marks himself, while Clayton Oliver had 29 disposals, two goals and eight clearances. Christian Petracca had 24 disposals and played on after receiving a knock to his leg in the opening quarter.

The Demons had the early advantage, breaking to a 10-point lead at the opening change. It came hard-fought: the game was tight and physical, with Heeney crunched in the starting minutes and Petracca, too, coming off second best with his knee issue.

Sydney drew first blood through Will Hayward, but the Demons kicked four of the next five goals, with Charlie Spargo having an outstanding quarter, kicking one goal and setting up another few opportunities. One of those landed with Bayley Fritsch, who converted it for his second goal on the quarter-time siren.

Kysaiah Pickett's goal in the opening moments of the second quarter saw the Demons jump to a 15-point lead before the game flipped. As May controlled his match-up against Franklin, the Swans superstar found other ways to get involved in the game after a disposal-less first term.

The pair niggled and nudged until May gave away a free kick, which led to a goal for Hayward. It was the kickstart moment that ignited the Swans' charge and the first of four straight goals that saw them snatch back a six-point lead by the half-time bell.

BUDDY STILL BOX OFFICE He barely had a touch, but Franklin still turned the game on its head

Papley fed off the energy to sink a shot, Mills snapped one out of a pack and Dylan Stephens' long strike sailed through to see the Swans steal back the momentum.

The Swans had gotten the game back on their terms, through the midfield drive of Parker and Mills, the speed and tenacity of Papley and the temperament and set up of the McCartin brothers, who went without touching the ball in the first quarter but tallied 13 disposals in the second.

Melbourne looked set for a repeat of last year's Grand Final when it went on a rampage at the start of the third quarter to boot three goals in the first five minutes, but Sydney weathered the storm.

Again it started through Papley with a sharp, classy snap, but the Swans' run of goals didn't come from usual avenues: Lloyd kicked his first this season, Sam Reid stepped up with two big set shots and even Tom Hickey floated forward to help the Swans to a 12-point break at the final change after a 35-minute and 11-goal quarter.

But it was only the Swans who scored thereafter, with Heeney's goal at the 15-minute mark of the last quarter stunning the Demons and sealing the Swans' next step.

MELBOURNE 4.1 5.4 10.5 10.9 (69)

SYDNEY 2.3 6.4 12.5 14.7 (91)

GOALS

Melbourne: Fritsch 3, Oliver 2, Brown, Gawn, Pickett, Spargo, Sparrow

Sydney: Hayward 2, Lloyd 2, Papley 2, Reid 2, Heeney, Hickey, Mills, Parker, Rowbottom, Stephens

BEST

Melbourne: May, Oliver, Fritsch, Viney, Petracca, Langdon

Sydney: Parker, Lloyd, Rowbottom, Mills, Papley, Fox

INJURIES

Melbourne: Petracca (leg)

Sydney: Florent (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Joel Smith (unused)

Brisbane: Braeden Campbell (unused)