The AFL advises that the Match Review of the AFL Finals Week One Thursday game has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.
Charges laid:
|
Offending Player
|
Reportable Offence
|
Victim Player
|
Quarter
|
Grading
|
Sanction
|
Early Plea
|
Brisbane Lions vs Richmond – Thursday 1 September 2022
|
Nick Vlastuin #1
|
Tripping
|
Lincoln McCarthy #11
|
Second Quarter
|
Careless Conduct
|
$5000
|
$3000
|
Eric Hipwood #30
|
Rough Conduct
|
Daniel Rioli #17
|
Second Quarter
|
Careless Conduct
|
$3000
|
$2000
|
Mitchell Robinson #5
|
Rough Conduct
|
Tyler Sonsie #40
|
Third Quarter
|
Careless Conduct
|
$3000
|
$2000