The AFL advises that the Match Review of the AFL Finals Week One Thursday game has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Offending Player

Reportable Offence

Victim Player

Quarter

Grading

Sanction

Early Plea

 Brisbane Lions vs Richmond – Thursday 1 September 2022

Nick Vlastuin #1
Richmond

Tripping
(Second Offence)

Lincoln McCarthy #11
Brisbane Lions

Second Quarter

Careless Conduct
Low Impact
Body Contact

$5000

$3000

Eric Hipwood #30
Brisbane Lions

Rough Conduct
(First Offence)

Daniel Rioli #17
Richmond

Second Quarter

Careless Conduct
Low Impact
High Contact

$3000

$2000

Mitchell Robinson #5
Brisbane Lions

Rough Conduct
(First Offence)

Tyler Sonsie #40
Richmond

Third Quarter

Careless Conduct
Low Impact
High Contact

$3000

$2000

 