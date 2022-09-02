The goal umpire is seen during the elimination final between Brisbane and Richmond in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S FRIDAY, September 2 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - AFL ticks off controversial ARC call

THE FALLOUT from Thursday night's thrilling elimination final between Brisbane and Richmond continued on Friday after Tigers coach Damien Hardwick slammed the video technology used in a pivotal moment late in the game.

Richmond's Tom Lynch had a goal overturned by the ARC with less than two minutes to play that would have extended the Tigers' lead to an almost unassailable nine points, only for the Lions to surge home to win by two.

The AFL approved the ARC's decision, but Hardwick and AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett said the evidence was inconclusive and the on-field decision should have stood.

2 - Clarko's cleanout continues at North

NORTH Melbourne chief executive Ben Amarfio has resigned after three years in the post.

His departure comes two weeks after North Melbourne announced Alastair Clarkson as coach and is the latest change to key administration staff, with David Noble sacked while football department boss Dan McPherson and three members of the recruiting team also recently departed.

On Friday, the Roos also delisted three players as they look ahead to what is expected to be a busy trade period.

North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio after a press conference in June, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Hawks flag more cuts after delisting four

HAWTHORN has delisted four players, including former Magpie Tom Phillips, and has promised more list changes to come ahead of a busy trade period.

Seasoned midfielder Daniel Howe, defender Connor Downie and mid-season draftee Jackson Callow were also cut on Friday, while speculation is growing that star midfielder Tom Mitchell could be on his way out as well.

"Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks as the club looks to finalise its list in the lead-up to trade period," Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie said in a statement on Friday.

Daniel Howe during Hawthorn's match over Fremantle in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

