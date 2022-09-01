Tom Lynch and his teammates look dejected after the elimination final between Richmond and Brisbane at the Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- All the fallout from Brisbane's win over Richmond, including the ARC call

- Nat and Damo look ahead to tonight's massive qualifying final between Melbourne and Sydney

- Nat reveals her favourite finals moment - and yes, it involves a Hawk

0:00 – A controversial moment in the ARC

7:20 – A drama-filled final, heroes galore

9:30 – How are the Lions placed for the remainder of their finals campaign?

11:36 – Question marks over certain Tigers’ futures

14:54 – Melbourne host Sydney in tonight’s final

17:51 – The midfield matchup should be one to savour

19:41 – Team selection news

20:52 – A Super Sunday of AFLW matches

22:05 – Nat Edwards’ favourite finals moments