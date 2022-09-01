IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- All the fallout from Brisbane's win over Richmond, including the ARC call
- Nat and Damo look ahead to tonight's massive qualifying final between Melbourne and Sydney
- Nat reveals her favourite finals moment - and yes, it involves a Hawk
In today's episode...
0:00 – A controversial moment in the ARC
7:20 – A drama-filled final, heroes galore
9:30 – How are the Lions placed for the remainder of their finals campaign?
11:36 – Question marks over certain Tigers’ futures
14:54 – Melbourne host Sydney in tonight’s final
17:51 – The midfield matchup should be one to savour
19:41 – Team selection news
20:52 – A Super Sunday of AFLW matches
22:05 – Nat Edwards’ favourite finals moments