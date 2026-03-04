THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.
The season begins at the SCG when Charlie Curnow runs out in red and white to face his old mates at Carlton, while new Blues Will Hayward and Ollie Florent return after being traded last year. Who will have the last laugh?
>> Win $25,000 in the official AFL Tipping comp! Sign up NOW
There are brilliant match-ups everywhere you look, including top-four contenders Gold Coast and Geelong battling it out, while reigning premier Brisbane takes on the Western Bulldogs in the second of the Queensland games.
Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely winners.
Expert commentators Matthew Lloyd and Chad Wingard will also help guide you on the path to tipping glory.
Check out the OR tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - 11 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Collingwood
GEMMA BASTIANI
Sydney - 13 points
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Brisbane
St Kilda
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney - 25 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Collingwood
SARAH BLACK
Sydney - 13 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Collingwood
NAT EDWARDS
Sydney - 17 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
St Kilda
JOSH GABELICH
Sydney - 33 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
St Kilda
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - 28 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
St Kilda
JOEL PETERSON
Sydney - 30 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
St Kilda
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - 18 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
CALLUM TWOMEY
Sydney - 21 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
St Kilda
MICHAEL WHITING
Sydney - 25 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Collingwood
CHAD WINGARD
Sydney - 12 points
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Brisbane
Collingwood
TOTALS
Sydney 12-0 Carlton
Gold Coast 12-0 Geelong
Greater Western Sydney 1-11 Hawthorn
Brisbane 11-1 Western Bulldogs
St Kilda 6-6 Collingwood