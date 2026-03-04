Play AFL Tipping in 2026

THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.

The season begins at the SCG when Charlie Curnow runs out in red and white to face his old mates at Carlton, while new Blues Will Hayward and Ollie Florent return after being traded last year. Who will have the last laugh?

There are brilliant match-ups everywhere you look, including top-four contenders Gold Coast and Geelong battling it out, while reigning premier Brisbane takes on the Western Bulldogs in the second of the Queensland games.

Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely winners.

Expert commentators Matthew Lloyd and Chad Wingard will also help guide you on the path to tipping glory.

Check out the OR tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App. The Official AFL Tipping App is free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - 11 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Collingwood

GEMMA BASTIANI

Sydney - 13 points

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Brisbane

St Kilda

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney - 25 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Collingwood

SARAH BLACK

Sydney - 13 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Collingwood

NAT EDWARDS

Sydney - 17 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

St Kilda

JOSH GABELICH

Sydney - 33 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

St Kilda

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - 28 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

St Kilda

JOEL PETERSON

Sydney - 30 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

St Kilda

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - 18 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

CALLUM TWOMEY

Sydney - 21 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

St Kilda

MICHAEL WHITING

Sydney - 25 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Collingwood

CHAD WINGARD

Sydney - 12 points

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Brisbane

Collingwood

TOTALS

Sydney 12-0 Carlton

Gold Coast 12-0 Geelong

Greater Western Sydney 1-11 Hawthorn

Brisbane 11-1 Western Bulldogs

St Kilda 6-6 Collingwood