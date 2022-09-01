Damien Hardwick during the 2022 elimination final between Richmond and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND coach Damien Hardwick has slammed the technology used by the AFL Review Centre and says it needs to be improved after a controversial finish to Thursday night's elimination final at the Gabba.

Brisbane pulled off a stunning final-minute victory to end the Tigers' season in dramatic fashion, with the Lions progressing to next weekend's semi-final after Joe Daniher kicked the winner in the dying moments.

It came after Richmond key forward Tom Lynch had a goal overturned by the ARC with less than two minutes to play that would have extended the Tigers' lead to an almost unassailable nine points.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Huge drama as goal review overrules late Lynch shot Controversy in the final stages as Tom Lynch's kick gets deemed a behind

The AFL later ticked off the decision, but Hardwick said the technology used to overturn the on-field call is not reliable.

"I just feel the technology is not good enough," Hardwick said.

OH JOE! Daniher's late goal seals it

"It hasn't been for a long period of time. I think we've put a lot of money into it and clearly, it's indecisive still. We've got goal umpires, pick which way you want to go.

"The technology is not to the level that it needs to be, so either get it better or don't have it. I see the goal umpire make a call and generally it's got to be definitive to overturn it.

"I've used the GIF before, the common sense GIF, but I'm not bringing that back out.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Full post-match, Elimination Final: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after the elimination final against Brisbane

"Why don't we just let the umpires make the call? They're paid to do a job, let them do a job or don't have them. To me it doesn't make any sense.

"I was pretty adamant when it first came out, but the fact of the matter is we saw a pretty good game of footy. One side has to lose, unfortunately that was us tonight."

TALKING POINTS The moments that mattered

The AFL released a statement an hour after the final siren that validated the ARC's decision.

"The ARC reviewed all the camera angles and it is viewed as a definitive behind. The correct call was made," the statement read.

REACTION Proud Fagan remains grounded after breaking finals drought

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, who was standing with the Lions bench at the time, said he scrambled to get a look at a replay of Lynch's shot to see if his side was still a chance to win the game.

"I was watching it on the screen trying to work out what they'd say, but I didn't really know what would come up," he said.

"I was pretty relieved that it was a point and there was still a chance for us."