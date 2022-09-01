Joe Daniher celebrates a goal in Brisbane's elimination final against Richmond in 2022. Picture: AFL: Photos

JOE DANIHER is Brisbane's hero.

Following a week of scrutiny around his impact in finals, the lanky forward has piloted the Lions into a semi-final with a last-gasp goal to cap a thrilling victory over Richmond.

With less than 70 seconds remaining and Brisbane trailing by four points, Zac Bailey pumped the ball deep inside 50, and Daniher was on the spot to soccer through the scraps from close range.

It was the 17th and final lead change in a remarkable contest played out in front of 35,013 partisan fans.

Brisbane's 16.10 (106) to 16.8 (104) victory – its second finals triumph under Chris Fagan – was full of merit after playing without ruckman Oscar McInerney for almost the entire night.

McInerney was concussed inside three minutes following a head clash with Tiger Jack Ross, forcing Dan McStay into a primary ruck role.

TALKING POINTS The moments that mattered

Richmond had an injury blow of their own, with Dion Prestia subbed out with a hamstring injury late in the second term.

The final stages weren't without controversy, though, with Tom Lynch missing a chance to seal victory for Richmond just moments before Daniher's winner.

'NOT GOOD ENOUGH' Hardwick slams ARC after review controversy

The spearhead had a set shot from close range that was originally signalled a goal by the goal umpire, before it was overturned by the ARC, following a replay that indicated it flicked the post.

Brisbane had heroes everywhere, led by midfield maestro Lachie Neale, whose 39 disposals and 15 clearances willed his team over the line.

Daniher, Charlie Cameron and Eric Hipwood finished with three goals apiece, while Hugh McCluggage and Zac Bailey played instrumental midfield roles.

Brandon Starcevich did a fantastic job on Tigers wizard Shai Bolton, keeping him to two goals from 10 disposals.

The Lions will now play the loser of Friday night's qualifying final between Melbourne and Sydney.

The early insertion of Callum Ah Chee as the medical sub forced the Lions to alternate Daniher and McStay in the ruck, but despite the setback, the home team stayed in touch throughout the first half.

REACTION Proud Fagan remains grounded after breaking finals drought

It was a battle of Richmond's ability to punish turnovers up against the Lions' force of will from stoppages.

After Daniel Rioli got the scoring underway with a classy set shot from 50m, Hugh McCluggage answered with a set shot as part of his big first quarter.

Richmond repeatedly intercepted the ball in its front half and got out to a 12-point lead following a clever Bolton finish from a free kick.

However, two superb set shots from Hipwood – including one from outside 50m after the siren – levelled the scores at the first change.

The free-flowing contest continued in the second quarter, with the Tigers taking a six-point lead to the main break after kicking five goals to four.

Teenage debutant Darcy Wilmot whipped the crowd into a frenzy when he showed a cool head to guide a set shot home after receiving a 50m penalty, his first career goal.

But Jack Riewoldt, Noah Cumberland and Ross each kicked goals within the space of four minutes to give the visitors the advantage.

BRISBANE 4.3 8.5 13.7 16.10 (106)

RICHMOND 4.3 9.5 14.6 16.8 (104)



GOALS

Brisbane: Cameron 3, Daniher 3, Hipwood 3, Ah Chee, Bailey, McCarthy, McCluggage, McStay, Robertson, Wilmot

Richmond: Lynch 3, Riewoldt 3, Bolton 2, Cotchin, Cumberland, Martin, McIntosh, M.Rioli, D.Rioli, Ross, Sonsie



BEST

Brisbane: Neale, McCluggage, Bailey, Robertson, McStay, Starcevich

Richmond: Nankervis, Pickett, Vlastuin, Ross, Lynch



INJURIES

Brisbane: McInerney (concussion)

Richmond: Prestia (hamstring)



SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Callum Ah Chee (replaced McInerney in the first quarter)

Richmond: Shane Edwards (replaced Prestia at half-time)



Crowd: 35,013 at the Gabba