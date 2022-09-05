Junior Rioli celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast forward Junior Rioli is hopeful he can secure a trade to Port Adelaide that will set him up for life after football.

Rioli, who is out of contract, met with the Power on Monday and underwent a medical assessment.

The 27-year-old wants a deal that can give him long-term security after a difficult past 18 months.

AFL.com.au reported last month that Port Adelaide had registered an interest in Rioli and the Power have reportedly offered him a lucrative multi-year contract.

"Hopefully (get to Port Adelaide), we'll see how it goes," Rioli told Nine News.

"I'll see if my manager can look after me and work out a good thing.

"I don't understand all of that, I'm not into the politics side of footy.

"If I could set myself up for the rest of my life, that's all I want to do ... I've been through too much in the last 18 months so I just want to make the most of being in the industry I am now."

Rioli served a two-year ban for twice tampering with a urine sample and made a successful return this season, kicking 14.3 from 13 games.

He had to deal with family tragedy in July when his father, Willie Rioli snr, died from a heart attack aged 50.

Rioli snr had been helping the talented small forward plan his next career move.

"A lot of this has been weighed up since before I came back to footy," Junior Rioli said.

"It's kind of been planned with me and my dad, but it's been a bit slow now that my dad's not here.

"It'll work itself out, but I've got no plans so far, just to go wherever my manager tells me to go."

In August, West Coast coach Adam Simpson said he was keen for Rioli to stay in Western Australia.

The 51-game goalsneak was a key member of the Eagles' 2018 premiership side.