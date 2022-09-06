Callum Mills after the R5 clash between Sydney and West Coast on April 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A THRILLING weekend gone and another one surely ahead of us.

Ahead of the semi-finals, join us right here for all the latest news as we get one step closer to crowning this year's premier.

The semi-final action kicks off on Friday night when reigning premier Melbourne hosts Brisbane at the MCG, then on Saturday night, Fremantle travels to the MCG for a monster clash against a red-hot Collingwood.

The AFL also announced on Tuesday a new, seven-year, $4.5billion broadcast rights deal.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.