A THRILLING weekend gone and another one surely ahead of us.

Ahead of the semi-finals, join us right here for all the latest news as we get one step closer to crowning this year's premier.

The semi-final action kicks off on Friday night when reigning premier Melbourne hosts Brisbane at the MCG, then on Saturday night, Fremantle travels to the MCG for a monster clash against a red-hot Collingwood.

The AFL also announced on Tuesday a new, seven-year, $4.5billion broadcast rights deal.

>>Scroll down for the live blog and watch Footy Feed in the player below

Pinned
04:48 Mins

Footy Feed: Gill's $4.5b legacy, Lions not feeling pressure

Join Sarah Olle and Libby Birch for all the latest footy news

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST from 3pm AEST.

Live Blog