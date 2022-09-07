IT'S WEDNESDAY, September 7 and here's our 3-2-1 of the biggest footy stories of the day.

3 - Trade targets could shake up Tigers

THE POTENTIAL move of GWS pair Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto to Richmond could have a flow-on effect to other Tigers in the off-season.

AFL.com.au reported on Monday that Richmond has met with Hopper, who has also attracted interest from Geelong, while Taranto has been strongly linked with a move to Punt Rd as well.

In the latest episode of Trade Desk, Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss what draft picks the Tigers may have to give up to secure the Giants pair, and the Tiger players who could look elsewhere for more opportunities.

Get all the latest trade news in Trade Desk below

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could tall Tiger move? Latest on Bombers, Lions moves Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge with all the latest trade news

2 - Lyon rejects Essendon approach

FORMER St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon has turned down being a part of the Essendon coaching process.

Lyon told AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett on Triple M that "there was no vibe" when he was approached by Essendon football manager Josh Mahoney.

"Off the bat, I said 'look, I don't feel it's the right fit for me, but can you just explain what it is?'," Lyon said.

Read more from Lyon HERE

Ross Lyon during Fremantle's game against Sydney in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

1 - Star Swan, Dogs gun set pressure standard

SYDNEY delivered on its hard-earned reputation as the AFL's pressure king, players including Josh Dunkley and Luke Parker went to new levels, and the Western Bulldogs showed what happens when your pressure drops.

These are the findings from week one of the finals from Champion Data's pressure rating, which measures acts like chasing, corralling and tackling and is used by clubs as a key indicator of performance.

The qualifying final between Sydney and Melbourne ranked No.9 of all opening-week finals in the past 13 years, while the Dogs' rating dropped 61 points during their loss to Fremantle in Perth.

Read the full week-one pressure ratings HERE

Luke Parker handballs under pressure in the qualifying final between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on September 2, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

You might also like ...

TWO MAJOR re-signings in recent weeks has underlined the power that a particular kind of player, the pre-agent, holds in the current AFL landscape.

Cal Twomey takes a deep dive into the world of pre-agents, who have leverage over clubs like never before.

Read more HERE

Sign up to the AFL Runner to get the latest and best AFL and Club news, video and special offerings delivered free to your inbox