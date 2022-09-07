Harry Morrison in action during the R12 clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG on June 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN wingman Harry Morrison has signed a two-year contract extension after producing the most complete season of his AFL career to date.

The 23-year-old played all but one game under Sam Mitchell – the equal-most across his first six years – in 2022, averaging a career-high 19.2 disposals and 378.7 metres gained.

AFL.com.au can reveal the Hawk has put pen to paper on a new deal that will extend his time at Waverley Park until at least the end of 2024.

Hawthorn has been in talks with Morrison’s management in recent months and it was only a matter of time before the two parties agreed to terms on a new deal.

After struggling to cement a regular spot in 2019 and 2020, the Benalla product produced some strong performances last season before becoming a permanent fixture in 2022.

With premiership players Ben McEvoy and Liam Shiels retiring in recent weeks after playing more than 250 games at the highest level, Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie has continued to work through some of the final list decisions since the Hawks' season ended last month.

The Hawks announced on Wednesday afternoon that key defender Kyle Hartigan wouldn't be offered a new contract for 2023 after playing 22 games across two seasons at the club.

Kyle Hartigan spoils the ball during the R13 clash between Hawthorn and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It is understood that St Kilda has expressed interest in the 30-year-old as it looks to improve the defensive depth at Moorabbin after delisting Irishman Darragh Joyce.

Hartigan played 113 games for Adelaide before moving to Hawthorn at the end of 2023, but struggled for opportunity this year with the Hawks opting for youth in the form of Denver Grainger-Barras, James Blanck and Emerson Jeka in the second half of the season.

Hawthorn delisted experienced midfield pair Daniel Howe and Tom Phillips last week, while Jackson Callow and Connor Downie haven’t been offered new deals either.

Attention will now turn to All-Australian forward Jack Gunston who is yet to sign a new contract to remain in the brown and gold.

After playing only one game in 2021 due to a debilitating back injury, Gunston overcame an interrupted first half of the year and the passing of his father to remind the competition of his quality across the final month of the home and away season, kicking 17 goals in the closing five games.

The three-time premiership player, who turns 31 next month, is being targeted by rival clubs and could finish his decorated at a third club, after starting his career with Adelaide.