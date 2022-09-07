Kyle Hartigan during Hawthorn's match against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has delisted defender Kyle Hartigan after 22 games in two seasons at the Hawks.

Hartigan was traded from Adelaide in 2020 in exchange for a fourth-round pick and played 19 games last season, but just three in 2022.

The 30-year-old has played a total of 135 games at AFL level since he was drafted by the Crows in 2013.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

"Kyle has been a great leader and competitor during his time at the club, and has had a strong influence on our group both on and off the field," Hawthorn National Recruiting and List Manager Mark McKenzie said in a statement.

"We thank Kyle for his service, and we wish him and his family all the best in his future endeavours."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could tall Tiger move? Latest on Bombers, Lions moves Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge with all the latest trade news

Last week, the Hawks delisted former Magpie Tom Phillips, seasoned midfielder Daniel Howe, defender Connor Downie and last year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie draftee Jackson Callow.

Veteran pair Liam Shiels and Ben McEvoy have also retired.