The ghosts are gone for the Lions

In one fell swoop Brisbane has wiped out almost every existing hoodoo that has hung over the club in recent years. The Lions hadn't won at the MCG since 2014, they hadn't beaten Melbourne in their last four attempts, and prior to this finals series they had a 1-5 record in September under Chris Fagan. But despite that – and after trailing by 28 points just seconds before half-time – they sent the premiers packing for 2022 with arguably the greatest win in club history since the 2003 premiership triumph.

Berry's heroics, but is he in trouble?

After Deven Robertson did a steady job tagging Clayton Oliver in the first half – the influential Demon had 12 disposals, including six clearances – Chris Fagan switched things up at the main break by moving Jarrod Berry over to run-with the red-haired midfielder. Berry was magnificent, not only slowing Oliver's influence down, but proving a driving force for the victors, finishing with 26 disposals and six score involvements. A third-quarter incident is sure to be looked at in the Match Review though, where the pair were tangled on the ground, with Oliver rising to his feet and indicating Berry had put his fingers near Oliver's eyes.

Hippy Hippy Hooray

With Joe Daniher a game-day scratching to be with his partner for the birth of their first child, even more onus fell on Eric Hipwood – and the lanky forward delivered in spades. After being outmarked three times in the first quarter, Hipwood found his stride in the second, kicking a goal from 50m to bring the Lions back into the contest. He then became the most influential player on the ground in the third term, kicking three goals as the Lions roared to the lead. After rupturing his ACL last July, Hipwood returned to senior footy in round nine this year, and after some slow periods through the season, has more than justified the faith of Brisbane's coaching staff with seven goals in two finals.

Trac's night with his broken leg

The eyes of the footy world were on Christian Petracca after earlier in the week it was revealed the Melbourne superstar had a hairline fracture in his right leg as well as a corked calf. It didn't take him too long to get involved, amassing eight first quarter disposals, mostly from half-forward. Petracca looked bouncy early and showed some good flashes in heavy traffic, but as the match neared half-time, it was apparent his movement was becoming more limited. He still had a match-high 16 disposals by the main break and two critical contested ball wins in the middle of the ground led to a Bayley Fritsch goal in the third. He finished with a team-high 27 disposals and five clearances to be one of the Demons' best.

Christian Petracca in action during a semi-final between Melbourne and Brisbane on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Two goals on the siren prove critical for Brisbane

Trailing by 28 points with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Lions looked well and truly out of the game, but Dayne Zorko – who was terrific for a second straight final - pumped the ball long from a centre clearance. It spilled over the back of the defence, was gathered by Callum Ah Chee, and he got his left foot snap away just before the siren sounded to give the visitors hope. At the end of the third quarter it was Hipwood's turn to play 'beat the clock'. Dan McStay won a holding the ball free kick just 25m from goal, but as the ball spilled free Hipwood gathered and snapped on his right, barely before the siren rung. His goal levelled the scores at the final change.