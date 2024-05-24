STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.
The VFL action kicks off on Friday afternoon with Sydney taking on the Northern Bullants, before a huge Saturday that includes top-10 matches between Box Hill and Brisbane, and Southport and Frankston. Top-of-the-table Footscray meets Port Melbourne, while Geelong and Greater Western Sydney do battle ahead of the clubs' AFL showdown later that afternoon.
Collingwood and North Melbourne open proceedings in the VFLW on Saturday, before other potentially finals-shaping matches between Port Melbourne and Essendon, Carlton and Box Hill and Western Bulldogs and Southern Saints.
In the WAFL, Peel Thunder and South Fremantle face off in a massive top-four clash on Saturday, with matches including East Fremantle v Perth, Swan Districts v West Perth and East Perth v Subiaco making for a big weekend.
Central District v Norwood is the pick of the action in the SANFL this weekend, while Woodville-West Torrens v Glenelg also promises to be an appetising match on Sunday.
The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.
Smithy's VFL fixture, round nine
Friday, May 24
Sydney v Northern Bullants, Tramway Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Saturday, May 25
Carlton v Gold Coast, Ikon Park, 10.25am AEST
Geelong v Greater Western Sydney, GMHBA Stadium, 12.05pm AEST
Footscray v Port Melbourne, Whitten Oval, 12.05pm AEST
Southport v Frankston, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST
Box Hill v Brisbane, Fenjiu Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
Richmond v Essendon, MCG, 2.35pm AEST
Sunday, May 26
Werribee v North Melbourne, Avalon Airport Oval, 12pm AEST
Casey v Sandringham, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST
rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 10
Saturday, May 25
Collingwood v North Melbourne, Victoria Park, 11am AEST
Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
Carlton v Box Hill, Ikon Park, 2pm AEST
Western Bulldogs v Southern Saints, Whitten Oval, 3.30pm AEST
Sunday, May 26
Darebin v Casey, Genis Steel Oval, 11.05am AEST
Williamstown v Geelong, DSV Stadium, 12pm AEST
SANFL fixture, round seven
Saturday, May 25
West Adelaide v North Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Central District v Norwood, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST
South Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST
Sturt v Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.30pm ACST
Sunday, May 26
Woodville-West Torrens v Glenelg, Woodville Oval, 1.10pm ACST
WAFL fixture, round eight
Saturday, May 25
West Coast v Claremont, Mineral Resources Park, 10am AWST
Peel Thunder v South Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 2pm AWST
East Perth v Subiaco, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
East Fremantle v Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST
Swan Districts v West Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.30pm AWST