You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Angus Sheldrick celebrates a goal during the Round 14 match between Brisbane and Sydney at the Gabba, June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

The VFL action kicks off on Friday afternoon with Sydney taking on the Northern Bullants, before a huge Saturday that includes top-10 matches between Box Hill and Brisbane, and Southport and Frankston. Top-of-the-table Footscray meets Port Melbourne, while Geelong and Greater Western Sydney do battle ahead of the clubs' AFL showdown later that afternoon.

Collingwood and North Melbourne open proceedings in the VFLW on Saturday, before other potentially finals-shaping matches between Port Melbourne and Essendon, Carlton and Box Hill and Western Bulldogs and Southern Saints.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL, SANFL, WAFL and VFLW games you want to watch

>> Kayo subscribers can stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

In the WAFL, Peel Thunder and South Fremantle face off in a massive top-four clash on Saturday, with matches including East Fremantle v Perth, Swan Districts v West Perth and East Perth v Subiaco making for a big weekend.

Central District v Norwood is the pick of the action in the SANFL this weekend, while Woodville-West Torrens v Glenelg also promises to be an appetising match on Sunday.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round nine

Friday, May 24

Sydney v Northern Bullants, Tramway Oval, 12.05pm AEST



Saturday, May 25

Carlton v Gold Coast, Ikon Park, 10.25am AEST

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney, GMHBA Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Footscray v Port Melbourne, Whitten Oval, 12.05pm AEST

Southport v Frankston, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Brisbane, Fenjiu Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Richmond v Essendon, MCG, 2.35pm AEST

Sunday, May 26

Werribee v North Melbourne, Avalon Airport Oval, 12pm AEST

Casey v Sandringham, Casey Fields, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round 10

Saturday, May 25

Collingwood v North Melbourne, Victoria Park, 11am AEST

Port Melbourne v Essendon, ETU Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton v Box Hill, Ikon Park, 2pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v Southern Saints, Whitten Oval, 3.30pm AEST

Sunday, May 26

Darebin v Casey, Genis Steel Oval, 11.05am AEST

Williamstown v Geelong, DSV Stadium, 12pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round seven

Saturday, May 25

West Adelaide v North Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v Norwood, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Sturt v Adelaide, Thomas Farms Oval, 2.30pm ACST

Sunday, May 26

Woodville-West Torrens v Glenelg, Woodville Oval, 1.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round eight

Saturday, May 25

West Coast v Claremont, Mineral Resources Park, 10am AWST

Peel Thunder v South Fremantle, Lane Group Stadium, 2pm AWST

East Perth v Subiaco, Sullivan Logistics Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v West Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.30pm AWST