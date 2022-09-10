Jarrod Berry and Clayton Oliver wrestle during the 2022 semi-final between Brisbane and Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Jarrod Berry has been offered a one-game ban for making contact with the eye region of Melbourne star Clayton Oliver on Friday night.

The incident occurred as the pair wrestled during the third quarter of the Lions' stunning 13-point semi-final win at the MCG.

On Saturday, the Match Review Officer (MRO) charged Berry with making "unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region" of Oliver.

It was graded as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, leading to Berry being offered a one-match ban.

If Brisbane accepts the suspension, Berry will miss the Lions' preliminary final against Geelong on Friday night.

Asked about the incident post-match, Berry told Fox Footy: "Nothing purposeful, just a little scuffle in the centre of the MCG, you know how it is.

"It's just part of the contest and just part of the mental battle."

Berry played a crucial role in the Lions' upset win, picking up 26 disposals and helping to keep Oliver quiet in the second half as Brisbane kicked 11 goals to five after the main break.