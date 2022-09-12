GREATER Western Sydney youngster Tanner Bruhn has settled on Geelong as his preferred new home after weighing interest from several Victorian clubs.

Bruhn had been considering his future at the Giants all season after rebuffing their two-year offer to remain at the club.

He gauged interest from North Melbourne and Hawthorn, but as AFL.com.au revealed earlier this month, the Cats had developed into the strong favourites for the 20-year-old midfielder.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

AFL.com.au understands Bruhn is keen to get to the Cats, where he spent time during his draft campaign as a local product at the Geelong Falcons.

Greater Western Sydney's Tanner Bruhn in action against North Melbourne in round 13 at Marvel Stadium on June 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bruhn was pick No.12 at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft and has played 30 games for the Giants over the past two years, including 17 this year.

The midfielder-forward had been a strong chance to land at the Cats during his draft year before the club traded its three first-round picks to the Giants to secure superstar forward Jeremy Cameron.

TWOMEY The new bargaining tool set to shape trade period

The Cats had been in play for Giants midfielder Jacob Hopper, but Hopper is keen to get to Richmond if a trade can be arranged, while Geelong has also been interested in Brodie Grundy but Melbourne appears his likely destination if he departs Collingwood.

Geelong is also in the mix for young Collingwood forward Ollie Henry, the younger brother of Cats defender Jack. Henry remains out of contract at the Pies this year in his second season at the club.