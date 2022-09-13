Jack Sinclair in action for St Kilda against Richmond in R3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THIS year has gone from good to great for Jack Sinclair after the St Kilda star earned his first Trevor Barker Award on Tuesday night, weeks after collecting a maiden All-Australian blazer.

The 27-year-old followed up a breakout 2021 campaign with an even better season in 2022, finishing out in front of key defender Callum Wilkie and captain Jack Steele.

After being named on the half-back flank in the All-Australian team three weeks ago, Sinclair led the count from the opening round to round 23, finishing as the only player to poll in every game.

Sinclair puts on some sort of show in crazy side-stepping goal Jack Sinclair adds another highlight to his sensational season with this mesmerising major

The former rookie averaged 27.7 disposals, 6.9 intercept possessions and 514.4 metres gained – rated elite according to Champion Data for defenders – to establish himself as one of the premier rebounding defenders in the competition.

Sinclair polled 174 votes at Crown Palladium, Wilkie was 21 votes back on 153, with Steele polling 124 votes.

After finishing fourth in the best and fairest last year, Wilkie continued his stellar rise since being plucked out of the SANFL at the age of 22, playing all 22 games – the South Australian has played 85 since making his debut in 2019 – to earn a spot in the 44-man All-Australian squad.

Callum Wilkie speaks during a team huddle during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite missing four games mid-season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Steele still finished on the podium for the fifth consecutive year – he finished third in 2018 and 2019, before winning it in 2020 and 2021 – polling in every game he featured in.

Vice-captain Tim Membrey was rewarded with fourth spot after kicking 34 goals, the sixth time he has reached that mark across nine seasons in the AFL, while two-time Trevor Barker Award winner Seb Ross finished fifth after returning to his best this year.

Gun game-breaker Jade Gresham was on track for a top-five finish before suffering a serious knee injury in round 19 which required a posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and ultimately finished equal seventh alongside Bradley Hill and Max King, with Brad Crouch finishing two votes ahead.

Class is in Gresham with this silky shot Jade Gresham shows off his stunning goalscoring ability again with a dazzling finish

After being moved around during the early stages of his career, Josh Battle rounded out the top-ten after finding a permanent home in defence in 2022.

First-year midfielder Marcus Windhager claimed the Best Emerging Player Award after playing 18 games in an impressive debut season, Mason Wood collected the Robert Harvey Best Clubman Award and Wilkie took home the Lenny Hayes Players’ Crest Award.

Former midfielder and current player development manager Tony Brown and head of football operations Danny Sexton both received life membership on Tuesday night.

2022 Trevor Barker Award

1. Jack Sinclair - 174 votes

2. Callum Wilkie - 153

3. Jack Steele - 124

4. Tim Membrey - 103

5. Seb Ross - 102

6. Brad Crouch - 93

=7. Jade Gresham - 91

=7. Bradley Hill - 91

=7. Max King - 91

10. Josh Battle - 68

The Trevor Barker Award sees coaches independently award votes between zero and four to players throughout the season to determine the best and fairest. Votes are attracted through not only solo on-field contributions, but also how best an individual plays their role, assists their teammates and represents the team agreed upon Saints brand of football.