BRISBANE took its pressure to season-high levels in its stunning semi-final win against Melbourne on Friday night, giving it a new weapon ahead of its second preliminary final since 2004.

The Lions produced their best quarter of pressure for 2022 when it mattered against the Demons, and their best overall pressure game for the past two seasons to secure the 13-point win.

With a match pressure factor of 201 and a fourth-quarter recording of 226, their performance should serve as a warning to Geelong that it could be an even tougher proposition to when the teams met in a round-four nailbiter.

According to Champion Data's pressure factor stat, the Lions produced their third-worst pressure game of 2022 (171) in that early-season match at GMHBA Stadium, with the Cats able to buffer their pressure and apply more of their own (180).

Finals Week Two Pressure Factor (Season rank) Club Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Melbourne 197 157 199 200 (#4) Brisbane 196 184 202 226 (#1) Collingwood 168 177 183 (#54) 166 Fremantle 184 162 196 (#20) 183

The pressure factor stat is used by clubs as a key indicator of performance and measures the pressure points accrued by a team, through acts like chasing, corralling, and tackling, for every 100 chances they have to apply pressure.

Brisbane's lift in pressure against the Demons was driven for the second straight week by star midfielder Lachie Neale (66.3 pressure points, ranked No.3 for his season), as well as Deven Robertson (52.2, No.2) and Hugh McCluggage (52.2, No.9).

Kysaiah Pickett of Melbourne is tackled against Brisbane in the 2022. semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons recorded a pressure factor of 189 and also lifted in the fourth quarter (200), led by star Clayton Oliver (74.7, No.3) and Jack Viney (68.1, No.5).

The pressure rating for the match (195) exceeded last week's qualifying final between Melbourne and Sydney (194) to rank No.6 for all finals in the past three seasons.

While Brisbane reached new heights, Geelong has also shown an ability to ratchet up the pressure, reaching a season-high of 200 against Adelaide in round 11, and a best quarter of 220 against Fremantle in round seven.

On Saturday night, Sydney and Collingwood will clash as the season's top two pressure teams respectively.

Logan McDonald is tackled during the Sydney v Collingwood game in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies, however, will come in off one of their lowest pressure games this season, with a recording of just 173 against Fremantle in a semi-final they controlled.

Midfielder Jack Crisp (67.0, No.9) and Jamie Elliott (54.5, No.3) led the way, with Fremantle best served by Will Bodie (69.5, No.1) on the way to a team pressure factor of 181.

Club FW2 Pressure Factor H&A Average Brisbane 201 180 Melbourne 189 177 Fremantle 181 183 Collingwood 173 186



While not statistically reaching any great heights against the Dockers, Collingwood has a recent season-high of 227 and a best quarter of 244, both against Adelaide in round 18.

The Swans’ high mark was set in round 19, with a pressure factor of 219 against Adelaide and a best quarter of 231, also against the Crows, who have received the most pressure of any team this season.

The match pressure rating when the teams last met in round 22 was 183, with Sydney recording 188 and the Magpies' reaching 179.

The standard for pressure in finals games since 2010, when it was first measured, remains the September clashes of 2011 and 2012.

The 2012 Grand Final between Sydney and Hawthorn remains at No.1 with a pressure factor of 216, followed by the 2011 semi-final involving the same teams (211).

The top five matches for pressure factor, which also include the 2011 Grand Final between Geelong and Collingwood (211) at No.3, are all matches from 2011 and 2012.

The highest ranked final from last season was the elimination final between the Western Bulldogs and Essendon (197), while the 2020 high mark in finals was Richmond's Grand Final victory against Geelong (202).