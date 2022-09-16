Beau McCreery during Collingwood's semi-final win over Fremantle in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD pair Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael have been involved in a car accident a little more than 24 hours out from the Magpies' preliminary final against Sydney.

McCreery and Carmichael were on the way to the airport when the accident occurred on the Monash Freeway.

While both are understood to be shaken by the accident, neither sustained injuries and will both still travel to Sydney.

Josh Carmichael during Collingwood's match against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Magpies are travelling to Sydney via a chartered flight this morning ahead of the club’s captain’s run at the SCG later this afternoon.

That flight has now been delayed with McCreery and Carmichael at the crash scene near Warrigal Road.

The crash forced two city-bound lanes to be closed with multiple cars involved in the accident.

The SANFL products both live together in Chadstone along with Collingwood teammates Isaac Chugg and Arlo Draper.

“The welfare of Beau, Josh and the driver of the other vehicle remains the absolute priority,” Collingwood GM Graham Wright said.



“Neither Beau nor Josh sustained any injuries, and we will provide them with the support required in this situation.”

McCreery was named in the 22 to face the Swans on Thursday night, while Carmichael was included in the 26-man squad after being the medi-sub against Fremantle last weekend.

Nathan Kreuger, Ollie Henry and Callum Brown were also named in the squad.

After playing 13 games last season, McCreery has played 21 of 24 in 2022, establishing himself as an elite pressure forward under Craig McRae.

Carmichael has played seven games since being selected with pick No.9 in this year’s Mid-Season Rookie Draft.