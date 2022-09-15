BRISBANE has recalled some tall timber for its preliminary final against Geelong, with Joe Daniher and Oscar McInerney back into Chris Fagan's 22 for Friday night's battle at the MCG.

The Lions are the only team to make changes for preliminary final weekend, with the Cats, Sydney and Collingwood all sticking with their most recent 22.

ALL THE TEAMS Check 'em out

Daniher is back after missing last week's semi-final win against Melbourne to dash home to Brisbane for the birth of his first child on game day.

McInerney missed the triumph over the Demons as he served the League's 12-day concussion protocol after a heavy hit in the opening minutes of the Lions' elimination final win over Richmond.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Bud's strut, McRae's flag dream, Cat's huge record The Footy Feed team with the latest footy news

Brisbane has resisted the urge to make any other changes, sticking with a fleet-footed team that includes two-game defender Darcy Wilmot and tough third-year midfielder Deven Robertson.

Darcy Fort and Tom Fullarton are the players to drop out.

Chris Scott has stuck with the team that defeated Collingwood almost two weeks ago, with defender Jake Kolodjashnij being named despite injuring his knee against the Magpies.

MEGA-PREVIEW Cats v Lions, stats that matter, who wins and why

There was no room for the unlucky Brandan Parfitt.

Like the Cats, Sydney is going with the same team that won its qualifying final against Melbourne, retaining young forward Logan McDonald.

MEGA-PREVIEW Swans v Magpies, stats that matter, who wins and why

Coach John Longmire was noncommittal when asked last week about whether McDonald would hold his spot, saying his forward structure would depend on conditions and the opposition.

Collingwood is also unchanged from the team that cruised past Fremantle, sticking with Trent Bianco after he came in against the Dockers to replace Taylor Adams.

Friday, September 16

Geelong v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: M.O'Connor (Medi-Sub)

Qualifying final sub: M.O'Connor (replaced J.Kolodjashnij in the second quarter)

BRISBANE

In: J.Daniher, O.McInerney

Out: D.Fort (omitted), T.Fullarton (omitted), R.Mathieson (Medi-Sub)

Semi-final sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

Saturday, September 17

Sydney v Collingwood at the SCG, 4.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: B.Campbell (Medi-Sub)

Qualifying final sub: B.Campbell (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: Nil

Out: J.Carmichael (Medi-Sub)

Semi-final sub: J.Carmichael (unused)