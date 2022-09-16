Lloyd Meek in action during a Fremantle training session at Optus Stadium on July 26, 2022. Picture: Tom Fee/Fremantle Football Club

FREMANTLE ruckman Lloyd Meek has informed the Dockers he is going to explore his trade options.

The Dockers on Thursday confirmed that Griffin Logue (to North Melbourne), Rory Lobb (Western Bulldogs) and Blake Acres (Carlton) had requested trades, with Darcy Tucker also looking to return to Victoria if a trade can be arranged.

Meek, who is still playing with Peel Thunder in the WAFL finals series, is also understood to have met with the Dockers this week and informed them of his intentions to likely seek a trade.

The 24-year-old is contracted at the Dockers for next year and the club is keen to retain him. The Dockers have also told Lobb that they would not trade him despite his request to get to the Dogs given he has a year to go on their deal.

Daniel McStay (left) and Lloyd Meek contest in the ruck during round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle's chase for Melbourne premiership ruckman Luke Jackson has meant rival clubs have looked at Meek, with West Coast, the Demons and Giants among the clubs to have shown interest.

Meek has played 15 games with the Dockers, including six this season and nine last year, having been drafted in 2017.

He featured in the Dockers' round 23 win over Greater Western Sydney, but was dropped for Fremantle's finals series.