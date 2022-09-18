ESSENDON ruckman Sam Draper has taken out the 2022 rebel Goal of the Year Award for his awe-inspiring goal on the run against Gold Coast, while Port Adelaide's Mitch Georgiades has won the 2022 Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year for his huge mark against Fremantle.

Draper utilised every bit of his incredible athleticism in the lead-up to the goal, which had Bombers fans out of their seats during the final term of their thumping 48-point win over the Suns in Round 18.

Draper snatched the ball out of the ruck contest against Mabior Chol, glided past would-be tackler David Swallow before playing a one-two with teammate Matt Guelfi, which left him with one man to beat in Charlie Ballard.

Despite being closed down and quickly, Draper wasn’t fazed, taking the ball in his stride, fending off the Gold Coast defender and snapping home an audacious banana - while still on the run.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draper's ridiculous GOTY contender rocks Marvel Sam Draper scores an unbelievable goal bursting out of the ruck and finishing in mesmerising style

Draper is the second Essendon player to officially win the award after Bombers legend Matthew Lloyd claimed the Phil Manassa Medal in 2007.

The 23-year-old beats out 2020 winner Collingwood’s Josh Daicos’ incredible solo goal against Draper and his team-mates in Round 19, and Richmond’s Shai Bolton’s remarkable drop punt from deep in the pocket against the Western Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide forward Georgiades has claimed the 2022 Four’N Twenty Mark of the Year for his stunning hanger against Fremantle in Round 16.

Georgiades got on the end of a snap from teammate Jeremy Finlayson, sitting high on the shoulders of Dockers defender Brennan Cox to reel in the incredible grab, late in the third term of the Power’s eight-point loss to Freo at Optus Stadium.

The young key forward wins the award despite not being one of the 23 fan-voted winners of the mark of the week, with Hayden Young’s screamer earlier in the same contest being the popular vote among supporters.

However, the 20-year-old’s hanger was selected by the AFL Game Analysis Committee as one of the five additional marks to be considered by the All-Australian selection committee.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Power young gun takes ridiculous MOTY contender Mitch Georgiades takes a Four’N Twenty AFL Mark of the Year contender with this screamer

Georgiades becomes the second successive player to win the award as one of the 'non-fan voted' mark of the week winners, after Richmond's Shai Bolton won the Alex Jesaulenko Medal in the same manner last season.

The Port forward's grab beats out both Greater Western Sydney star Toby Greene’s soaring mark over Carlton’s Lewis Young, and Melbourne forward Charlie Spargo’s brilliant leap on the shoulders of Fremantle’s Darcy Tucker.