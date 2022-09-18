Britt and Joel Selwood on the Virgin Australia Runway red carpet at the 2022 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG captain Joel Selwood is the winner of the 2022 Jim Stynes Award for his years of service to the community.

Throughout his 16-year career spanning more than 350 senior games, Selwood has continued to give his time to community and charity appearances, including more than 1000 hours with Geelong's Cats Community program.

Selwood has been a regular at school and club visits, Auskick clinics, community camps and country days. He's also helped to deliver the Cats' GMHBA Health Heroes program into local schools, and has promoted inclusive footy through launching the AFL Barwon region Access All-Abilities Auskick clinics last year.

Selwood has also been a key figure in fulfilling the Cats Wish requests that come to the club, often bringing his own creative ideas to ensure every experience is special for the person involved.

Joel Selwood runs a clinic at St Joseph's Primary School in Cobram during Geelong's community camp in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong CEO Steve Hocking said the Jim Stynes Award was a just recognition of Selwood's work with the community outside his football duties.

"Joel is an outstanding ambassador for our Club and the game and we’re proud to see him recognised for the impact he has made to the Geelong and wider community over the course of his career," Hocking said.

"Watching Joel engage with young people in particular, reminds us every day of the inclusivity of football and the influence players can have beyond the field."

Selwood was selected as the winner of the 2022 Jim Stynes Award ahead of fellow finalists Harry Cunningham (Sydney), Dylan Moore (Hawthorn) and Adam Saad (Carlton), who were also acknowledged and praised for their commitment to the community.

Proudly supported by Telstra, the AFL and the Jim Stynes Foundation, the winner will receive $40,000 to be donated to the charity or community program of their choice.