Lloyd Meek runs out onto the field ahead of round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has emerged as a contender for Fremantle ruckman Lloyd Meek, who is exploring his trade options.

The Hawks are looking to increase their ruck division and are in the hunt for Meek, with West Coast also in the race for the Dockers big man.

Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney have also shown interest in the 24-year-old, who is contracted at the Dockers for next year.

AFL.com.au reported last week Meek had informed the Dockers he would be exploring his trade options this off-season as he searches for more opportunities with Fremantle favourites to land Melbourne big man Luke Jackson. But the Dockers are keen to retain Meek and have him at the club next year.

Lloyd Meek gets a kick away during round three, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Meek has played 15 games for the Dockers including six this season and nine last year, having been drafted to the club in 2017.

He played in Freo's round 23 win over Greater Western Sydney but was omitted for its finals campaign.

The Hawks secured Magpies big man Max Lynch in last year's trade period but were short in ruck options this year through injuries, with Ned Reeves leading the ruck department and Max Ramsden picked in the mid-season draft. Captain Ben McEvoy retired at the end of the Hawks' campaign.

The ruck merry-go-round will again be busy this Continental Tyres Trade Period, with Jackson on the move and his departure from the Demons expected to trigger Brodie Grundy's move from Collingwood to Melbourne.

Port Adelaide's Sam Hayes is contracted for next year but is on the trade market, while Adelaide tall Billy Frampton has requested a trade to Collingwood.