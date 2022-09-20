Lloyd Meek kicks on goal in Fremantle's round two clash with St Kilda at Optus Stadium on March 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruckman Lloyd Meek is keen to get to Hawthorn, although the Dockers remain eager to retain the contracted big man.

AFL.com.au revealed on Tuesday Darcy Tucker has settled on North Melbourne as his preferred new home, joining Dockers teammate Griffin Logue as wanting to play at Arden Street.

Tucker is contracted to the Dockers for next year so a trade will have to be arranged for him to land at North Melbourne.

And Meek is also keen to explore a trade, with Hawthorn his preferred landing spot as he seeks more opportunities at AFL level.

Lloyd Meek celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 12, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But the Dockers are keen to keep him and see a way for him to play at the top level, even if they do land wantaway Demon Luke Jackson.

The Dockers last week said if a "mutually beneficial" outcome can be reached then a trade could be facilitated for Tucker, with the versatile player having a personal pull back to Victoria, having grown up in Horsham. He had interest from several Victorian clubs before deciding on North Melbourne.

North Melbourne's assistance package from the AFL will assist them in securing Tucker and Logue, with the club being awarded a future second round selection and a future third round selection in next year's draft.

Griffin Logue during Fremantle's match against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

However the AFL has mandated the picks must be used this year in a trade involving at least one player and cannot be stockpiled for the draft next year, meaning they could be used to ensure Tucker and Logue join the club. St Kilda's Hunter Clark is also in the Kangaroos' sights.

Logue is out of contract at the Dockers after last week requesting a trade to North Melbourne.

Blake Acres has asked to be traded to Carlton, while Rory Lobb also requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs last week although Fremantle has said it will retain him as he is contracted for 2023.

AFL.com.au revealed on Monday that Hawthorn had emerged as a contender for Meek, who had also garnered interest from multiple clubs including crosstown rivals West Coast. The Hawks have been searching for more ruck options after the retirement of captain Ben McEvoy, with the club left with minimal ruck options this season when Ned Reeves and Max Lynch were struck with injuries.