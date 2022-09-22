The AFL is pleased to announce award-winning Australian singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem will perform with Robbie Williams as a special guest for the 2022 Telstra Pre Match Entertainment on Saturday September 24.

Delta has been entertaining fans and achieved multi-platinum selling status, nine #1 singles, five #1 albums, 17 top 10 hits, 12 ARIA Awards, a Silver Logie Award and three World Music Awards.

Delta said she was looking forward to performing alongside Robbie on the biggest days on the Australian sporting calendar.

Delta will join fellow Australian artists Mike Brady and Katie Noonan in the Telstra Pre Match Entertainment, while home-grown talent G Flip, The Temper Trap, Budjerah, Ngaiire, Goanna with Shane Howard, Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith, William Barton and The Australian Girls Choir will perform in the Telstra Half Time Entertainment.

Delta Goodrem, Gillon McLachlan, Robbie Williams, Kylie Rogers and the Grand Final entertainment line-up pose at the MCG on September 22, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

2022 TOYOTA AFL GRAND FINAL TIMETABLE:



1:25PM Welcome to Country by Uncle Colin Hunter Jnr.

1:26PM Grand Final Motorcade in Toyota HiLux vehicles

1:33PM Mike Brady

1:40PM Telstra Pre Match Entertainment – Robbie Williams with Delta Goodrem

2:11PM Umpire entry and Toyota match ball delivery

2:13PM-2:16PM Teams enter

2:24PM MC Hamish McLachlan – Acknowledgement of Country

2:25PM Delivery of the 2022 Premiership Cup by Bachar Houli, Premiership Cup Ambassador

2:26PM National anthem performed by Katie Noonan

2:28PM Coin Toss

2:30PM 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final starts

HALF-TIME

Telstra Half Time Entertainment – Australian musicians' line-up G Flip, The Temper Trap featuring Budjerah and Ngaiire, Goanna with Shane Howard, Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton and The Australian Girls Choir.

POST MATCH

Final siren, followed by the presentation of the umpires' medals (to be presented by John Sutcliffe), Norm Smith Medal (to be presented by Nathan Buckley), Jock McHale (to be presented by John Nicholls) Medal, premiership medallions (to be presented by NAB AFL Auskick participants), the Premiership Cup (to be presented by a past club great).

Note: all times are Australian Eastern Standard Time