EXCITING prospects Zane Duursma, Archer Reid, Colby McKercher and Jed Walter will be among the under-17 talents playing in Saturday's NAB AFL Futures match at the MCG.
The clash will feature players eligible for next year's draft in 2023, with recruiters already buzzing about the quality on offer in the pool.
The game will be broadcast live on AFL.com.au from 9.35am AEST.
>> WATCH THE GAME LIVE FROM 9.25AM AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
Duursma, the younger brother of Port Adelaide's Xavier, has shown plenty to suggest he will be a potential top-10 pick next year this season playing for Vic Country and Gippsland Power in the NAB League.
He is a marking, athletic forward who booted 31 goals this year for the Power, including a haul of six early in the season, while Reid is the younger brother of Essendon's Zach and is a key forward.
McKercher looms as a top talent from Tasmania after exciting this year as a bottom-ager, while Jed Walter shapes as an early selection next season. Walter, a jumping tall forward, is tied to Gold Coast via its northern Academy.
The teams have been named after former Tigers defender Bachar Houli and Carlton star Marc Murphy, who both undertook mentoring sessions with the groups this week. Sydney Academy coach Nick Davis will coach Team Houli and Eastern Ranges coach Travis Cloke will coach Team Murphy.
|
Team Murphy
|
Team Houli
|1 Jake Rogers QLD
2 Caiden Cleary NSW/ACT
3 Kynan Brown VIC M
5 Harvey Thomas NSW/ACT
6 Lachlan Cabor NSW/ACT
7 Cooper Simpson VIC C
8 Riley Hardeman WA
9 Orlando Turner NT
10 Zane Duursma VIC C
11 Ben Ridgway SA
12 Ryley Sanders TAS
15 Will Patton SA
16 Arie Schoenmaker TAS
17 Will McCabe SA
18 Logan Morris VIC M
19 Billy Richardson QLD
20 Kobe Shipp VIC C
22 Will Lorenz VIC M
23 Koltyn Tholstrup WA
28 Archer Reid VIC C
29 William Green VIC M
30 Joe Pike VIC C
|2 Cam Nyko VIC M
3 Luamon Lual VIC C
4 Darcy Wilson VIC C
5 Mahmoud Taha VIC M
6 Jack Delean SA
7 Archie Roberts VIC M
8 Nathan Philactides VIC M
9 Alex Holt SA
10 Luca Slade SA
11 Colby McKercher TAS
13 Jack Callinan TAS
15 Michael Rudd VIC C
16 Kane McAuliffe SA
17 Sam Frangalas VIC C
18 Harrison Francis SA
19 Connor O'Sullivan NSW/ACT
20 Will Graham QLD
21 Coen Livingstone WA
22 Daniel Curtin WA
23 Bradley McDonald QLD
27 Jed Walter QLD
28 Ethan Read QLD