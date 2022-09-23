EXCITING prospects Zane Duursma, Archer Reid, Colby McKercher and Jed Walter will be among the under-17 talents playing in Saturday's NAB AFL Futures match at the MCG.

The clash will feature players eligible for next year's draft in 2023, with recruiters already buzzing about the quality on offer in the pool.

The game will be broadcast live on AFL.com.au from 9.35am AEST.

>> WATCH THE GAME LIVE FROM 9.25AM AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Duursma, the younger brother of Port Adelaide's Xavier, has shown plenty to suggest he will be a potential top-10 pick next year this season playing for Vic Country and Gippsland Power in the NAB League.

He is a marking, athletic forward who booted 31 goals this year for the Power, including a haul of six early in the season, while Reid is the younger brother of Essendon's Zach and is a key forward.

Zane Duursma celebrates one of his six goals for Gippsland Power against Bendigo Pioneers at Queen Elizabeth Oval on May 01, 2022. Picture: Graham Denholm/AFL Photos

McKercher looms as a top talent from Tasmania after exciting this year as a bottom-ager, while Jed Walter shapes as an early selection next season. Walter, a jumping tall forward, is tied to Gold Coast via its northern Academy.

The teams have been named after former Tigers defender Bachar Houli and Carlton star Marc Murphy, who both undertook mentoring sessions with the groups this week. Sydney Academy coach Nick Davis will coach Team Houli and Eastern Ranges coach Travis Cloke will coach Team Murphy.

U17s Futures game: Team Murphy v Team Houli