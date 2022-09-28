DELISTED Collingwood midfielder Callum Brown has opened up on the "weird" axing from his boyhood club, coming on the same day his brother Tyler suffered the same fate.

Drafted in 2016 as a father-son selection, Brown played 70 games for the club his father, Gavin, captained and won a premiership with in 1990.

The 24-year-old played five of the opening nine games of the season, before losing his place in the side after the Magpies' round nine defeat to the Western Bulldogs.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

After a run of solid VFL form in a new role off half-back, Brown was rewarded with a late-season reprieve, coming on as the medical sub in the round 22 loss to Sydney, tallying 14 disposals in a half.

He went on to be an emergency in each of Collingwood's three finals, but was delisted only days after the Magpies' season came to an end in their one-point preliminary final defeat to the Swans.

Callum Brown went into his exit meeting 'completely blind' to his delisting.#AFLTrade #AFL pic.twitter.com/fHS8qhcUlO — AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) September 28, 2022

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Brown described the experience as "unsettling", given the close proximity of the exit meetings.

"It's been interesting. Tyler and I had our exit meetings sort of straight after each other and didn't know how each other's went," Brown said.

"It was a bit unsettling after talking to each other. But we've been pretty positive. Manager's been good, (he's) working through a few things. Hopefully it all works out, but it's been a weird time.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"I went in completely blind (to the exit meeting). It was tough. My manager had spoken to 'Wrighty' [Graham Wright] for a while and they were still umming and ahhing. I hadn't really got an answer yet.

"I walked in and was straight out told I wouldn't be offered a new contract. It was tough, for sure. But it is what it is, you can't do much about it."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Brown brothers show their class Tyler Brown combines with big brother Callum to kick the Pies' fifth goal

Brown said other teams have shown interest in his services over the past 12 months and hopes his career can continue at a second club, even if it means moving interstate.

"That is the hope. I'm speaking to my manager and just working out if we can get that worked out. That's the aim for sure," Brown said.

"We had a little bit (of interest) throughout the year when I was still playing, sort of in and out of the team.

"We've had a little bit since. Clubs have been speaking to my manager. Hopefully something pulls through but it's still very early. A lot of clubs are still waiting to see what they're doing in the trade period.

"I'd be open to a move anywhere, I'm keen to just keep playing. At this stage, I'm open to anything."

Tyler, on the other hand, was drafted a year later than Callum and played 27 games after debuting in round one, 2020.

The big-bodied midfielder went on to line up in round one of each of the next two seasons, but was unable to solidify a place in the Magpies line-up, with injuries and form curtailing his progress.

He played a career-high 11 games this year, but three of them as an unused medical sub and none after round 17.

"He's (Tyler) going alright. I think in the first few days there's a bit of shock. It really hasn't hit you yet and then it starts to hit you after," Callum said.

"He's going pretty good. He's had a little bit of interest too. We're both just hopeful that pulls through ... At the moment, we are just staying positive."