GOLD Coast list manager Craig Cameron is hoping the Suns' development of Izak Rankine is recognised in the deal they strike with Adelaide to send the young forward to West Lakes.

Rankine requested a trade to the Crows in August, opting to return to his home state and accept a lucrative offer instead of continuing his career in Queensland.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Thursday, Cameron said the club would strongly target a "fair" return for the former No.3 draft pick.

"I won't go into details of what we are looking to get back in the trade because that's a negotiation between us and Adelaide," Cameron said.

"Justin (Reid, Adelaide's list manager) and myself have had a conversation around what we are looking for and we understand their position, so at the moment those discussions are progressing fairly.

"The number one thing for what we're looking for is fair recompense for the loss of a player like Izak, who we think has got a really good future in the AFL and someone that we've put four years of development into both on and off field.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"We feel it's important we get recompense for that development, not just the draft pick that he was taken at."

The 22-year-old Rankine had a breakout season in his fourth year at the Suns, booting 29 goals in 18 games and polling two Brownlow votes to cap off a solid campaign.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Young Lion requests trade, Eagles eye speedster Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey discuss the latest trade news

Cameron added he is confident the deal "won't necessarily" drag on during the trade period.

The Suns are also looking to offload Jack Bowes in an effort to salary dump his heavily back-ended contract, with the No.7 pick in this year's NAB AFL Draft being dangled as part of the deal.

INSIDE TRADING Draft pick on offer as part of Bowes deal

With a number of clubs showing interest in the 24-year-old, Cameron has left the ball in Bowes' court as to where he opts to continue his career.

"It's his career, so he needs to be able to make the decision as to where he wants to play," Cameron said.

"He will do that in conjunction with his management group, so all sides will need to be satisfied. But it's Jack's career so it's important he makes that decision."

FRESH START Lion eyes move to Gold Coast

Brayden Fiorini is also thinking about whether he will chase a move to Collingwood, with the Magpies interested in the big-bodied midfielder.

Cameron said the Suns will help facilitate the move if Fiorini requests a trade south, but has called for he and Bowes to make the best decisions for their respective careers.

"I think that's a chance (Fiorini landing at Collingwood) but again that will be down to Brayden," Cameron said.

"He's still contemplating whether a move to Collingwood is the best thing for his career at the moment, so I think that's progressing. But he does have a contract with us.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Footy Feed: Free agency unpacked, key moves to watch Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich break down the free agency period

"We are happy for Brayden to play with us but we also are understanding that if he thinks there's an option for him where he can play more AFL footy, and we will receive what we think is fair for that, then we will facilitate that.

"Brayden and Jack both are in a position where they need to make decisions that's best for their careers. They're not just names on a whiteboard for us ... We are giving them the time to work through what they need to work through."

The Suns have offered reigning VFL leading goal-kicker Chris Burgess a new deal, who according to Cameron wants to stay at the club.

Fellow key forward Josh Corbett has been "encouraged to look at alternative clubs" if he wants to see more game time, but Gold Coast remains "interested" in retaining him should a deal elsewhere not come to fruition.