Tom Berry (right) and Charlie Cameron after Brisbane's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Tom Berry is set for a cross to state rival Gold Coast after requesting a trade to the Suns.

Berry, the younger brother of Lions star Jarrod, is out of contract and has struggled to break into the Lions' team consistently this season, playing only three games in 2022.

AFL.com.au revealed the Suns' interest in Berry this week and it is understood he informed the Lions of his desire to be traded to Gold Coast for more opportunities as the Suns search to add to their small forward ranks.

The Suns will lose gun small forward Izak Rankine to Adelaide but have also been in the market for a pressure player, with Berry's speed and tenacity a key part of his game.

Tom Berry and Travis Colyer in action during Fremantle's clash with Brisbane in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We see Tom coming in to be a pressure forward for us. We're a side that obviously likes to keep the ball in our forward half and can see that Tom would come in and really assist us in that. He's an ultra-competitive player, he's got good speed and he loves to tackle so he has all the attributes as a pressure forward," Suns list boss Craig Cameron told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio's Trade Exchange on Thursday.

"And he's a high-quality young man so we think he'd really add to our group."

Berry has played 20 games for the Lions since being drafted by the Lions at the end of 2018 and had been offered a contract by Brisbane.

Clubs have been looking at the Lions' depth players this season, with Deven Robertson having interest through the year but breaking back into the senior team for its finals series.