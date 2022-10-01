Andrew Brayshaw celebrates after the R11 clash between Fremantle and Melbourne at the MCG on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

STAR Andrew Brayshaw has capped a superb season with his first Doig Medal as Fremantle's club champion, winning in a landslide on Saturday night.

After being named in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team and winning the Leigh Matthews Trophy as the players' MVP, Brayshaw completed his set of honours by becoming the third-youngest player to win the Dockers' best and fairest.

He polled 273 votes to finish clear of defender Brennan Cox (200), who finished in the top 10 for the first time after a career-best season, and midfield gun Caleb Serong (197).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard MVP Brayshaw leads the charge for Freo's first flag Check out the best of Dockers star Andrew Brayshaw ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Key defender Alex Pearce (197), who captained the team for much of the season, and small forward Lachie Schultz (192) rounded out the top five.

Swingman Griffin Logue (183) and forward/ruck Rory Lobb (161), who are each seeking trades, both finished in the top 10 after strong seasons.

Highlighting his consistency, durability and valuable team role, Brayshaw polled in every round, playing 22 home and away games and both finals.

He averaged a career-high 29.3 disposals, 6.2 tackles, 3.9 clearances and hit the scoreboard more than he has previously with 12 goals.

Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw after Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

Only champion forward Matthew Pavlich and captain Nat Fyfe have won the Doig Medal when younger than the 22-year-old Brayshaw, who also finished fourth in the Brownlow Medal this season.

The Dockers' voting structure involves coach Justin Longmuir and assistants Josh Carr, Matthew Boyd, Jaymie Graham and Joel Corey allocating up to five votes to each player following every game based on how they performed their role.

A player can receive up to 25 votes in a game for an elite performance, with Brayshaw recording two 20-vote games and another 10 15-vote games.

Serong, who improved on last season's fourth-place finish, tied with Pearce on 197 votes but was awarded third place on a countback, having received more four-vote games from an individual coach.

Alex Pearce with the RAC Derby Trophy after the R3 clash between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He polled a team-high 20 votes in the elimination final against the Western Bulldogs and the equal-most of any player in the semi-final against Collingwood to be named the Dockers' player of the finals.

In other awards on Saturday night, defender Brandon Walker won the Beacon Award as the Dockers' best young player, edging out backman Heath Chapman by one vote, while Sam Switkowski was recognised as the best clubman.

Former players and administrators Chris Bond and Tony Godden were inducted as life members, with inaugural board member Ron Alexander receiving the Con Regan Medal, which recognises outstanding service and dedication to the club.

2022 Doig Medal

1. Andrew Brayshaw – 273 votes

2. Brennan Cox – 200

3 (on countback). Caleb Serong – 197

4. Alex Pearce – 197

5. Lachie Schultz – 192

6. Griffin Logue – 183

7. Michael Walters – 175

8. Hayden Young – 164

9. Jordan Clark – 163

10. Rory Lobb – 161

How they vote: Coach Justin Longmuir and four assistants each allocate up to five votes to each player following every game based on how they performed their role, with 25 votes on offer for every player.