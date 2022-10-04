Liam Jones during the Round 15 match between Carlton and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

LIAM Jones' return to the Western Bulldogs has been confirmed with the defender signing a three-year deal as an unrestricted free agent, returning to the club where he started his AFL career.

Jones, 31, re-joins the Bulldogs after quitting Carlton before the 2022 season due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

As AFL.com.au revealed in mid-September, Jones has returned to the Bulldogs, with his signing confirmed on Tuesday.

The Blues have received a third-round pick, currently No.49, in this year's NAB AFL Draft as compensation.

Liam Jones in action for Carlton against Brisbane in R6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Jones started his career at the Bulldogs after being drafted in 2008, before joining the Blues in 2015 and said he was proud to pull on the red, white and blue once again.

"I'm just so grateful to have the opportunity to play at the highest level again," Jones said.

"This club gave me a chance all those years ago and I'm excited by the prospect of returning and helping this group continue to strive for success.

"I feel a sense of belonging in the red, white and blue and can't wait to meet all the players and staff over the coming weeks.

"I learnt plenty from my time at Carlton and hopefully I can bring some of that knowledge and experience over to the Dogs to help support the great players in our back half."

Bulldogs list and recruiting manager Sam Power couldn't be more pleased to have Jones return to the fold at the Bulldogs.

"We're thrilled to officially welcome Liam back into our colours," Power said.

"Liam has some great relationships from his previous time at the Bulldogs, coupled with strong defensive attributes, we believe he will be a great fit for our football club.

"Having 161 games behind him, Liam brings a sense of leadership and stability to our back line, adding more depth in that area of the ground."