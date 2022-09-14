Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

BOMBERS TARGET RUNNERS

ESSENDON is looking at ways to bolster its group with hard runners this off-season, with delisted Hawk Tom Phillips a possible option.

The Bombers are keen to add to their running stocks and had been interested in Fremantle Darcy Tucker, although North Melbourne looms as his most likely destination.

Phillips was cut by the Hawks after an injury-hit campaign and just two seasons with the club after being traded by Collingwood in 2020. He is keen to continue his AFL career at a third club after playing 115 games since making his debut in 2016.

The Bombers have previously had interest in Phillips during his career at the Magpies.



St Kilda has also been linked as a possibility for Phillips, but it would likely depend on if anything happened with Bradley Hill. Hill, who has two years to run on his contract, has been linked as an option for North Melbourne but there have been no trade talks between the Saints and Hill.

Essendon has unearthed Nic Martin and Sam Durham as wingmen this year but is on the lookout for more midfield running strength. – Callum Twomey

LIONS FREE AGENT STILL WEIGHING FUTURE

BRISBANE defender Darcy Gardiner is set to wait until the end of the club's finals campaign before deciding on his future.

The Lions have tabled Gardiner a long-term offer and he remains determined to stay in Brisbane, but has set his focus solely on football ahead of the club's preliminary final against Geelong on Friday night.

Gardiner has been weighing Victorian interest throughout the campaign, though his position as a restricted free agent would allow the Lions to match any rival offer should he choose to leave.

The 26-year-old has once again been an ever-present for Brisbane throughout this season, playing 20 of a possible 24 games and playing crucial lockdown defensive roles during finals victories over Richmond and Melbourne.

Gardiner is one of just three restricted free agents still yet to re-sign beyond this season, with Collingwood's Jordan De Goey and Sydney's Lance Franklin also still considering their futures.

The Lions expect to lose fellow free agent Dan McStay on a long-term deal to Collingwood at season's end, while veterans Dayne Zorko and Mitch Robinson also remain uncontracted. – Riley Beveridge

Darcy Gardiner in action during round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WALKER TO WAIT ON LIST CALL

RIVAL clubs are monitoring Josh Walker's situation at North Melbourne, as the League-wide search for key-position depth continues.

Walker has been told he will have to wait until after trade period until his future at the Kangaroos is decided, with several clubs understood to be keeping tabs on whether he will be retained for season 2023 and beyond.

With teams around the competition still searching for experienced key-position depth, Walker has emerged as a potential cut-price option given his ability to play as a 197cm tall at either end of the field.

Josh Walker competes for the ball during round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Set to turn 30 in November, Walker has played 139 games across 12 seasons with Geelong, Brisbane and North Melbourne. That included 16 games for the Kangaroos last season, where he featured predominantly in the backline.

As revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this month, North Melbourne is involved in the race to sign uncontracted Fremantle utility Griffin Logue and hopes to add him to key-position talents like Ben McKay in defence and Nick Larkey in attack. – Riley Beveridge

CLUBS WATCHING TIGER YOUNGSTER

THE IMPENDING arrival of Greater Western Sydney duo Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper has put clubs on alert as to the future of Richmond youngster Riley Collier-Dawkins, who remains without a deal at the Tigers.

A handful of clubs are monitoring Collier-Dawkins' situation at Punt Road, with the youngster starved of opportunity and set to fall further down the pecking order should the club secure both Taranto and Hopper.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, Richmond officials met with Hopper and remain hopeful of securing the contracted midfielder alongside former GWS best and fairest Taranto during the upcoming trade period.



Collier-Dawkins, who the Tigers selected with pick No.20 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, has played just 11 games across four seasons with the club and managed only two appearances this season.

But the 22-year-old has stringed together a series of impressive performances playing as a big-bodied midfielder in the back-half of the most recent VFL season, averaging 27.4 disposals across the last five matches. – Riley Beveridge

Riley Collier-Dawkins gets a handball away during a round eight, 2022 VFL game. Picture: AFL Photos

SWANS TO ADD TO RE-SIGNINGS

SYDNEY youngster Will Gould is set to join the list of recent Swans re-signings on a new deal.

Gould, who has been out of contract for next year, is closing in on a one-year extension to stick with the Swans for 2023.

The 21-year-old joined the Swans at the 2019 national draft but has yet to make his AFL debut after three seasons with the club.

The long-kicking South Australian has played off half-back and had a consistent season at VFL level with the Swans this year.



The Swans last week locked in the McCartin brothers – Paddy and Tom – to new deals, with Tom signed through to the end of 2027, while co-captain Callum Mills signed a mega six-year deal ahead of his free agency year, which locks him into the Swans until the end of 2029. – Callum Twomey

Kade Chandler of the Casey Demons is tackled by Will Gould of the Swans during the VFL Qualifying Final match between Casey Demons and Sydney Swans at Casey Fields on August 27, 2022. Picture: Quinn Rooney/AFL Photos

MAJOR TRADE DAYS BACK AT MARVEL

CLUBS will return to Marvel Stadium for the first and last days of the trade period for the first time since 2019.

The past two trade periods through the COVID-19 era have been run external to the AFL's base, allowing clubs to dial in through video hook ups to meet with the League officials to tick off trades.

The AFL has been based out of the ARC – the AFL Review Centre – to sort through deals in the past two years.

However, clubs are set to be back at Marvel Stadium for the opening day of the trade period on Monday, October 3 and again for deadline day on Wednesday, October 12 with the finish to the period again to be during primetime.

Clubs are anticipating one of the biggest and busiest exchange periods in recent times, with more than 30 players expected to change clubs over the trade and free agency windows.

Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio will begin on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App on Monday, September 26. – Callum Twomey

General scenes during the final day of the 2021 AFL Trade Period in the ARC at Marvel Stadium on October 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

OVERLOOKED DRAFT HOPEFUL CATCHING INTEREST

HARVEY Gallagher's run of form late in the season has seen the Bendigo Pioneers prospect come into draft contention a year after being overlooked by recruiters.

Gallagher was eligible for last year's national draft, and this year's mid-season intake, but didn't get any bites however his late streak of performances in the NAB League have put him firmly on the draft radar.

The 179cm prospect started the year as a small forward but shifted into the back half later in the Pioneers' campaign, averaging 33 disposals in the last six games of the Pioneers' season.

He also managed to hit the scoreboard whilst being a rebounder, kicking three goals against the Dandenong Stingrays in round 15 and also kicking 1.5 against Tasmania in the elimination final.

Clubs see Gallagher now potentially featuring in the second round of the draft, such has been his impact with the ball and terrific kicking. He has been invited to the state Draft Combine in Victoria on October 9. – Callum Twomey