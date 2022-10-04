Daniel McStay in action for Brisbane in round 21 against Carlton at The Gabba on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has officially signed Brisbane key forward Dan McStay after a long pursuit of the unrestricted free agent.

After securing small forward Bobby Hill from Greater Western Sydney on the opening day of the 2022 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, the Magpies have now secured the second of three trade priorities.

AFL.com.au reported in July that McStay was expected to join the Pies after Collingwood set its sights on the 27-year-old months ago, and have now completed the paperwork to seal his return to Victoria.

McStay played 160 times for the Lions across eight seasons, after being selected with pick No.25 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

Brisbane will receive a second-round compensation pick, which currently sits at No.35.

McStay thanked Brisbane for his time at the club.

"I thank the Brisbane Lions for the past nine years – for those who have nurtured me during my early years and moulded me into the footballer I am today," McStay said.

"Melbourne is my home, but Brisbane will always hold a special place in my heart.

"Together, my partner and I, decided to move back home to Melbourne and I am so pleased to come to an agreement with Collingwood. It is where I want to be for the remainder of my football career.

"I wish the Lions every success and will be watching with a keen eye."

Daniel McStay celebrates a goal in Brisbane's elimination final clash with Richmond at The Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: Getty Images



Collingwood football manager Graham Wright welcomed McStay to the club.

"We identified we needed more key position support, and Daniel's attributes suit the way Craig and our coaching group want to play," Wright said.

"He has the ability to play at both ends of the ground and he has been a more than adequate second ruck this year.

"We're very happy to have Daniel on board. We welcome him and his family to the club."

The Lions had been hoping for an end-of-first-round selection from the AFL – due to the size of Collingwood's contract offer – that would have helped strike a deal with the Western Bulldogs for Josh Dunkley, as well as amass more draft points to land father-son prospects Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.

Brisbane list manager Dom Ambrogio and Western Bulldogs list manager Sam Power are expected to take time to thrash out a deal for Dunkley, who was recognised for a career-best season with the Charles Sutton Medal last Wednesday night as the Bulldogs' best and fairest.

The Lions are also set to land triple premiership Hawk Jack Gunston between now and next Wednesday night with the club likely to trade for the 30-year-old to avoid cancelling out their compensation for McStay.

Collingwood will now turn its attention to securing Billy Frampton from Adelaide to address a need down back.

Two-time All-Australian ruckman Brodie Grundy is expected to land at Melbourne by the deadline, while former first-round pick Ollie Henry is also destined to head back down the highway to Geelong.