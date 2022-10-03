Jayden Hunt during Melbourne's match against Western Bulldogs in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JAYDEN Hunt has joined West Coast on the opening day of the 2022 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The unrestricted free agent will move west to join Adam Simpson’s side after playing 114 games for Melbourne.

The Demons will receive a round-three pick, currently No.52, in return.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hunt puts on the jets and drives home a major Jayden Hunt gets on the move inside 50 and scores Melbourne's first of the day in style

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked Hunt for his commitment and contribution to the Demons.

"Jayden has been an excellent contributor to our club over a sustained period," Lamb said.

"He played an important role for us at half-back over the last couple of years and was unlucky to miss out on 2021 premiership having suffered an ankle injury in round 21 of that year.

"We are rapt for him that he has the opportunity to continue his career at West Coast and we wish him all the best in the next chapter."

After missing out on last year's finals series and Grand Final win over the Western Bulldogs due to injury, Hunt played 20 games for the Demons in 2022, including both finals losses to Sydney and Brisbane.

Jayden Hunt during Melbourne's game against West Coast in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Sandringham and went to Brighton Grammar, has become a regular senior player under Simon Goodwin, but is now moving across to Perth after being wooed by the Eagles in recent weeks, as reported by AFL.com.au.

West Coast has been on the hunt for leg speed after a nightmare season saw the club finish second-last with just two wins – the club's lowest haul ever – amid a season of doom and gloom.

"We're thrilled that Jayden has opted to join our club as a free agent," West Coast recruiting manager Rohan O'Brien said.

"We believe he has some attributes that will complement our list and look forward to him joining the boys for the start of pre-season."

Jayden Hunt in action in Melbourne's round 22 clash with Carlton at the MCG on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hunt had several suitors, but after visiting the club last week and meeting coach Adam Simpson and some of the senior players, the 27-year-old notified the Demons of his desire to pursue the next chapter of his career at the Eagles.

TRADE TRACKER Every trade as it happens

With premiership pair Josh Kennedy and Jack Redden both retiring after decorated careers for West Coast, the Eagles are now set to also lose Junior Rioli between now and the trade deadline next Wednesday night.