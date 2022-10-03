JAYDEN Hunt has joined West Coast on the opening day of the 2022 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.
The unrestricted free agent will move west to join Adam Simpson’s side after playing 114 games for Melbourne.
The Demons will receive a round-three pick, currently No.52, in return.
Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked Hunt for his commitment and contribution to the Demons.
"Jayden has been an excellent contributor to our club over a sustained period," Lamb said.
"He played an important role for us at half-back over the last couple of years and was unlucky to miss out on 2021 premiership having suffered an ankle injury in round 21 of that year.
"We are rapt for him that he has the opportunity to continue his career at West Coast and we wish him all the best in the next chapter."
After missing out on last year's finals series and Grand Final win over the Western Bulldogs due to injury, Hunt played 20 games for the Demons in 2022, including both finals losses to Sydney and Brisbane.
The 27-year-old, who grew up in Sandringham and went to Brighton Grammar, has become a regular senior player under Simon Goodwin, but is now moving across to Perth after being wooed by the Eagles in recent weeks, as reported by AFL.com.au.
West Coast has been on the hunt for leg speed after a nightmare season saw the club finish second-last with just two wins – the club's lowest haul ever – amid a season of doom and gloom.
"We're thrilled that Jayden has opted to join our club as a free agent," West Coast recruiting manager Rohan O'Brien said.
"We believe he has some attributes that will complement our list and look forward to him joining the boys for the start of pre-season."
Hunt had several suitors, but after visiting the club last week and meeting coach Adam Simpson and some of the senior players, the 27-year-old notified the Demons of his desire to pursue the next chapter of his career at the Eagles.
With premiership pair Josh Kennedy and Jack Redden both retiring after decorated careers for West Coast, the Eagles are now set to also lose Junior Rioli between now and the trade deadline next Wednesday night.