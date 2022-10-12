JOSH Dunkley has finally been traded to Brisbane from the Western Bulldogs after a deal was struck late on Deadline Day.

The pre-season draft had loomed for Dunkley as the Dogs chased two first-round picks for their best and fairest winner.

But a deal between the Bulldogs and Lions was finally struck in the final half-hour on Deadline Day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Lions get Dunkley, the Bulldogs' future third-round selection and another future third (tied to Melbourne).

Heading to the Bulldogs are pick 21, a future first and a future second, plus a future fourth which is tied to Geelong.

"I have always admired the Brisbane Lions from afar, and they have an exciting list so it is an exciting time for the club and myself moving forward," Dunkley said.

"Watching the Lions throughout the finals I thought they were really impressive, and I feel I can add to that and bring in some finals experience of my own.

"I want to be someone that can stand up in big moments and in big games, so I will try to do that to help the Lions go that next step."

Lions list manager Dom Ambrogio was delighted to add Dunkley at the Lions.

"We really rate Josh as he is a quality player and quality person, so we are really happy to have him joining our club," Ambrogio said.

Dunkley trade 'dragged on longer than it should have' Josh Dunkley's manager Liam Pickering didn't hold back in his assessment of the deal which eventually saw the former Bulldogs midfield star make his way to the Lions

"We were rapt to have a player like Josh want to come to our club as well.

"He had an outstanding season this year winning the best and fairest, so we are excited to him get into pre-season and playing for the Lions."

Dunkley has established himself as a leading midfielder in the AFL, and claimed the Bulldogs' B&F last month.

He missed out on a move to Essendon after requesting a trade to the Bombers in late 2020.

Dunkley has played 116 AFL games, including 23 this year, when he averaged 25.4 disposals, 6.2 marks, 6.1 tackles and 4.4 clearances, while kicking 18 goals.

Lions land their man with Dunkley deal done Brisbane finally manages to complete its much-anticipated trade to bring gun midfielder Josh Dunkley to the club

Bulldogs general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power understood Dunkley's decision.

"We understood Josh's decision to seek another opportunity to continue his career in Queensland, as part of a long-term lifestyle choice for him and his family," he said.

"Clearly our intention was to retain Josh for the long term, such was the esteem we hold him in as a player and a person.

"We worked hard to ensure that we received adequate compensation for losing Josh to Brisbane. In the end we believe we have executed a deal which is fair for both parties and reflects Josh's value.

"Josh has been an instrumental part of our football club for the last seven years, we're sad to see him go, and we wish him well for the remainder of his career at the Lions."