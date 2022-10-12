>> TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

IT WAS another intense finish to the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and there was plenty of movement at the station on the final day.

So did your club get the players it was chasing? Who ended up at a new home? Who ended up staying? How are you placed ahead of the NAB AFL Draft?

Who arrived: Izak Rankine

Who left: Billy Frampton

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 23,46

Future picks: Adelaide received a future fourth-round selection as part of the Rankine deal, with that pick currently tied to Fremantle, while parting with a future third and fourth. They also brought in a future third-round pick from Collingwood for Frampton.

We say: It was quality over quantity for Adelaide this Trade Period after the Crows made clear that their main priority was striking a deal to bring Rankine home, which they did. His arrival is set to be a surefire boost to Adelaide's attacking stocks as he looks to build on his breakout season. However, it did come at a cost, parting with pick No.5, but the Crows are content with a smaller draft hand this year given the number of high-end draft picks they've brought in during recent years. Despite being linked with moves away, young duo Fischer McAsey and Lachlan Sholl, along with onballer Matt Crouch, are sticking around. Frampton's move to Collingwood does open the door for someone like McAsey to potentially move up the pecking order in their defensive stocks. – Nick D'Urbano

Izak Rankine poses for a photo in Adelaide's colours on October 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Who arrived: Jack Gunston, Josh Dunkley

Who left: Tom Berry, Dan McStay

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 34, 35, 36, 38, 55, 56, 73

Future picks: The Lions parted ways with plenty of future capital to get the Dunkley deal across the line, losing their first- and second-round selections next year and a fourth-rounder tied to Geelong, but also recouped some back the other way. At this stage they will head into the 2023 draft with a second-rounder (tied to Geelong), a third-rounder (tied to Melbourne) and another third-rounder (tied to the Bulldogs).

We say: The Lions entered the period with the tall task of trying to add Dunkley and Gunston, while at the same time acquiring enough draft points for father-son prospects Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher. They appear to have ticked every box, and in doing so, added significantly to their premiership credentials ahead of 2023. While the addition of Dunkley gave the club's supporter base some heart palpitations by going down to the final 20 minutes, the reigning Western Bulldogs best and fairest winner is exactly the ball-winning, defensive-minded midfielder Chris Fagan's team needs. In Gunston, they get a versatile forward that is a difficult match-up alongside Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood and a perfect replacement for outgoing Dan McStay. Watch for more pick swaps now to accumulate points ahead of the draft. – Michael Whiting

Dunkley trade 'dragged on longer than it should have' Josh Dunkley's manager Liam Pickering didn't hold back in his assessment of the deal which eventually saw the former Bulldogs midfield star make his way to the Lions

Who arrived: Blake Acres

Who left: Will Setterfield

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 10, 29, 49, 66

Future picks: The Blues gave up a future third-round selection in a deal that saw Acres arrive at the club, but also gained a 2023 fourth-round selection as part of the Setterfield trade.

We say: It was a quiet period for Carlton in comparison to previous years, with the club taking a targeted approach to its list of incomings and keeping a strong focus on retaining its early draft picks. A deal for Acres was successfully negotiated with Fremantle in the opening days, and saw the Blues immediately improve in a position of vital need on the wing. Setterfield departed to Essendon, which meant the contracted Paddy Dow was retained to ensure the team's midfield depth wasn't depleted too much. The club is currently slated to start the draft at pick No.10, but Carlton is keen to improve its position even further and could look to trade future picks to get higher up the draft order by November 28. – Riley Beveridge

Blacres in Navy Blue. ? pic.twitter.com/vWN0W4wNog — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) October 5, 2022

Who arrived: Tom Mitchell, Dan McStay, Bobby Hill, Billy Frampton

Who left: Brodie Grundy, Ollie Henry

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 16, 25, 27, 51

Future picks: Traded out a future second-round (Greater Western Sydney for Hill) and third-round pick (Adelaide for Frampton).

We say: Collingwood had three priorities at the start of the trade period - a key defender, a small forward and a key forward. They landed all three in Billy Frampton, Bobby Hill and Dan McStay. They then added a Brownlow medallist in Tom Mitchell to improve a midfield that struggled around the ball this year. Brodie Grundy departs the club in a deal that didn't net a pick reflective of a two-time All-Australian ruckman, but it does mean his contract is off the books, even if there is a contribution component to come. – Josh Gabelich

Dan and his new office ?? pic.twitter.com/UXtVFVmbtI — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) October 4, 2022

Who arrived: Will Setterfield, Sam Weideman

Who left: Aaron Francis

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 4, 22, 54, 62, 68, 72

Future picks: The Bombers traded out a future fourth-round selection to Carlton in the Setterfield exchange but brought in a future fourth tied to Sydney.

We say: The Bombers were vocal in being aggressive with their salary cap space throughout the year but missed on big-name players who chose rival options. Instead, they went the bargain route, bringing in Carlton's Will Setterfield to be a taller midfielder to add to their mix and Sam Weideman to be a versatile tall at potentially both ends of the ground. The trade of Aaron Francis to Sydney saw Weideman come in. Essendon got in front of Jack Bowes and came close with its pitch to him but ultimately missed out. – Cal Twomey

Sam Weideman celebrates a goal during the R11 VFL clash between Casey and Sydney on June 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Who arrived: Josh Corbett, Luke Jackson, Jaeger O'Meara

Who left: Blake Acres, Rory Lobb, Griffin Logue, Lloyd Meek, Darcy Tucker

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 30, 44, 67, 76

Future picks: The Dockers don't have any of their own selections in next year's first four rounds, but they have traded into the draft, with three of their five new selections tied to North Melbourne. They fall in the second, third and fourth rounds, with the first two coming via the AFL's assistance package for the Kangaroos. They also have a selection in the third round tied to Carlton and fourth round tied to Hawthorn.

We say: The Dockers have turned five trade requests into a successful period, with Jackson the prized acquisition. They paid a big price for the young star, but he could well be worth it given his potential as a game-changing player. Whether he can fill the void left by Lobb in the short-term is the immediate question. The Dockers were right to let Acres and Logue walk for bigger deals elsewhere, with depth that can replace both adequately. The Lobb deal presents as good value for a 29-year-old who has been intent on leaving, with the pick N0.30 the Dockers received now their highest selection this year and the future second-round selection that came in getting the O'Meara trade done. There was no guarantee Lobb would repeat his career-best 2022 form if again held to his contract, so relenting was the right call. Losing Meek will hurt their ruck depth, but the pay-off is significant as O'Meara joins an already strong midfield. – Nathan Schmook

Luke Jackson after being traded to Fremantle on October 10, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

Who arrived: Jack Bowes, Ollie Henry, Tanner Bruhn

Who left: Cooper Stephens

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 7, 58, 64

Future picks: Traded out future second-round (Brisbane), third-round (Gold Coast) and fourth-round selections (Brisbane).

We say: One of the big winners of the trade period, if not the biggest. Weeks after Geelong won the premiership, Andrew Mackie secured three former first-round picks in Jack Bowes, Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry, plus pick No.7. The Cats ended up sending former first-round pick Cooper Stephens to the Hawks in a three-way trade that secured Henry from the Magpies in the dying minutes. Geelong can't do much wrong right now. – Josh Gabelich

?It's been a busy couple of weeks but it's a massive relief to be here now and join the club???



Bruhn Feeling Right At Home In Geelong?: https://t.co/3809t8jc8D

?Full Interview ?:https://t.co/cmZAUZGa8T pic.twitter.com/JJEmuELoaR — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) October 11, 2022

Who arrived: Tom Berry, Ben Long

Who left: Jack Bowes, Josh Corbett, Izak Rankine

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 5, 45, 71, 74

Future picks: Gold Coast has stockpiled a stack of selections ahead of the 2023 draft as it prepares to match bids on a handful of Academy prospects led by under-18 All-Australian Jed Walter. The Suns have GWS's second-round pick, third-round picks tied to Adelaide and Geelong, along with fourth-round picks tied to Adelaide and St Kilda, as well as all of their own selections.

We say: Once again the Suns were an integral player – for all sorts of reasons. Their primary focus was to get something back for Izak Rankine, which they got in the form of pick No.5, and then also to offload some wages from a bulging salary cap. Academy graduate and former No.10 draft pick Jack Bowes was the poster boy for the 'salary dump', which cost the club pick No.7 to free itself of his hefty two-year deal. Brayden Fiorini and Jeremy Sharp attracted interest from elsewhere, but ultimately stayed put. The two acquisitions were small forward Tom Berry and rugged defender Ben Long. Berry, although not with the class of Rankine, could form a formidable forward line defensive punch with Nick Holman, while Long adds speed and ferocity to a half-back line plagued by injury. – Michael Whiting

We’re super pumped to have you, Tom?? pic.twitter.com/lPSz6ExSIJ — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) October 11, 2022

Who arrived: Toby Bedford

Who left: Tanner Bruhn, Bobby Hill, Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 1, 15, 18, 19, 31, 57, 61

Future picks: The Giants will enter the 2023 draft with their own first-round pick as well as Richmond's after acquiring it as part of the Hopper trade. They did, however, pass on a second-round selection to Brisbane that was on-traded to Gold Coast, but retain the rests of their future picks.

We say: It's been on the cards since season's end, but the past two weeks have confirmed the Giants will move into another rebuild following the departures of Taranto and Hopper as they're about to enter their prime, and youngsters Bruhn and Hill. They did get involved in the Jason Horne-Francis mega trade to move up the board from No.3 to No.1 and again have a bevy of first-round picks to reload at the national draft in late November. They had a late tilt at dislodging Jaeger O'Meara from Hawthorn to re-stock the midfield, but the Hawk opted for Fremantle, leaving the Giants to again focus on the draft. Bedford will add some speed to the forward line and covers the departure of Hill. – Michael Whiting

Toby Bedford shows off his new colours. Picture: @gwsgiants Twitter

Who arrived: Karl Amon, Lloyd Meek, Cooper Stephens

Who left: Jack Gunston, Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O'Meara

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 6, 24, 41, 48, 50, 52, 65

Future picks: Hawthorn received a future second-round selection from Fremantle (a pick tied to the Western Bulldogs) in return for O'Meara, while also snaring a future fourth-round pick as part of Gunston's move to Brisbane.

We say: The rebuild is in full swing. In the dying moments of the Trade Period, Hawthorn offloaded once-integral members of its side, Mitchell and O'Meara, who got their wish in joining Collingwood and Fremantle respectively, as the Hawks continue to go down the youth-centric route. Fellow veteran Gunston leaving for Brisbane means there is only one player left from their 2015 premiership side in Luke Breust. The acquisition of winger Amon via free agency is a good bit of business, while promising youngster Cooper Stephens could prove to be a good pick-up, as he looks set to reap the benefits of the more game time and midfield opportunities on offer. Meek also helps offset the retirement of Ben McEvoy and shores up the Hawks' promising ruck stocks. – Nick D'Urbano

The brown and gold suits you, Karl. ? pic.twitter.com/ZKhIM0Xupg — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) September 30, 2022

Who arrived: Brodie Grundy, Lachie Hunter, Josh Schache

Who left: Toby Bedford, Jayden Hunt, Luke Jackson, Sam Weideman

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 13, 37

Future picks: Melbourne has loaded up on its 2023 draft hand with a future first and second coming to the club in return for Jackson, but has sent future third- and fourth-round selections to the Western Bulldogs in return for Hunter and Schache. The former was then moved to Brisbane as part of the Josh Dunkley deal.

We say: It would be an understatement to say Melbourne were busy this Trade Period. The Dees managed to snag a solid return from Fremantle for wantaway young gun Jackson, by bringing in first-round picks in both this year's and next year's draft, while securing a late second-round pick for key forward Sam Weideman from the Bombers. Melbourne wanted to keep Bedford, but ultimately the promise of more game time won out as he left for the Giants. However, their work on the arrival front has been pretty impressive. Grundy, who arguably arrived for unders (pick 27), and Max Gawn look set to forge one of the most formidable ruck duos seen in the competition. Hunter could arguably be the steal of the Trade Period, with a future third-round selection heading to the Bulldogs. Schache is a handy inclusion for their depleted key forwards stocks. – Nick D'Urbano

Who arrived: Griffin Logue, Darcy Tucker

Who left: Jason Horne-Francis

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 2, 3, 40, 43, 59, 70

Future picks: North Melbourne received a future first-rounder from Port Adelaide as part of the Horne-Francis mega-deal, which will be tied to the Power's finishing position next year. As part of the special assistance package from the AFL, the Roos had to trade the additional future second- and third-round selections it was granted. The two picks, along with a future fourth, were sent to Fremantle as part of the Logue and Tucker deals.

We say: All hell broke loose at Arden Street on trade period eve when No.1 pick Horne-Francis requested a move to Port Adelaide. The protracted dealings eventually resulted in the much-hyped mega-trade, also involving West Coast and GWS. On paper, losing both a player taken at No.1 and this year's No.1 selection looks grim, but the Roos have arguably made the best of a bad situation, splitting this year's pick to receive picks two and three and moving on a player who clearly did not want to be at the club. Logue will provide much-needed support to the backline, while Tucker is a strong runner who can slot in anywhere. The Roos also spent most of the last day trying to prise the contracted Hunter Clark from St Kilda, but were unsuccessful. – Sarah Black

Cal Twomey reviews draft order after eventful deadline day AFL.com.au's draft guru Cal Twomey offers an early preview of how each club could fare on draft day

Who arrived: Jason Horne-Francis, Junior Rioli

Who left: Karl Amon

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 33, 60

Future picks: The Power needed to trade out their first three selections in next year's draft to make the 'mega trade' happen, but they were able to bring in two future picks as part of that deal. Their second-round pick next year will be tied to Collingwood, with their third-round selection tied to Fremantle. Getting that selection from Collingwood was crucial to the AFL signing off on the four-club trade.

We say: The Power were aggressive in their pursuit of improvement next year and willing to pay the price for quality players who will deliver that. Snaring young star Jason Horne-Francis placed them among the clear winners of the period, while Junior Rioli has a high ceiling as a small forward and fills a need. Sacrificing their early picks in the next two NAB AFL drafts is palatable given Horne-Francis's age, clear talent, and the Power's investment in the draft over recent seasons. Esava Ratugolea would have completed the period for the Power, but they were unable to get that deal done with Geelong, meaning they exit the period without addressing their shortcomings in defence. – Nathan Schmook

More JHF pics?



Happy to oblige ? pic.twitter.com/xdeRRmm9q7 — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) October 11, 2022

Who arrived: Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto

Who left: Nil

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 53, 63

Future picks: The Tigers traded out a future first-round selection for Hopper. Other than that, their future selections remain relatively intact.

We say: What a trade period for the Tigers. Blair Hartley and team brought in two high-quality midfielders in their early to mid 20s, shoring up the future of the engine room post-Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin. Having hit the draft hard last year with a suite of picks in the top 30, the Tigers will be sitting this one out for the most part, having handed over their first- and second-round picks for Taranto and Hopper. Richmond was also eager to hang onto second ruck Ivan Soldo despite the reported interest from GWS as part of the Hopper deal, and did so. – Sarah Black

Hops in the Yellow & Black ? pic.twitter.com/vyko0vHJhX — Richmond FC ? (@Richmond_FC) October 12, 2022

Who arrived: Zaine Cordy

Who left: Ben Long

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 9, 28, 32, 47

Future picks: Sent a future fourth-round pick to Gold Coast in the deal for Ben Long.

We say: Been very active in recent years, but not this year. Went hard for Jordan De Goey and missed out when he decided to remain at Collingwood for the next five years. Ben Long departed for the Suns along with a future fourth-round pick in exchange for pick No.32. Zaine Cordy arrived as an unrestricted free agent to bolster the Saints backline. – Josh Gabelich

Who arrived: Aaron Francis

Who left: Nil

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 14, 17, 42, 75

Future picks: The Swans gave up a future fourth-rounder as part of the deal for Francis.

We say: A fairly quiet trade period for Sydney – as flagged by footy boss Charlie Gardiner at the outset – coming to life late in the piece to land key-position player Aaron Francis. In a final-day deal, Francis and pick 42 made its way north in exchange for pick 37 and a future fourth. The versatile Francis was keen for a fresh start and adds depth to the Swans' tall stocks. Head of list management Kinnear Beatson said Sydney was keen to potentially use its two first-rounders to move up the order, which could still happen on draft night. The Swans had a greater focus on re-signing players, including Tom Papley, Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills and the biggest of them all, Lance Franklin. – Sarah Black

Trade Targets: Watch the best highlights of Aaron Francis The 25-year-old Essendon utility has played 54 games

Who arrived: Jayden Hunt

Who left: Junior Rioli

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 8, 12, 20, 26

Future picks: The Eagles didn't trade any of their own future selections but leveraged their pick No.2 and Rioli to secure two more from Port Adelaide. Those picks fall in the second and third rounds next year and are tied to the Power.

We say: The Eagles need to start accumulating young talent after having limited involvement at the top end of recent drafts, making their decision to split pick 2 a savvy one. That prized selection was turned into picks eight and 12 as part of the four-club 'mega trade', also bringing in a future second-round selection but losing Rioli. Picks eight and 12 also put them in a better position to secure two local talents, with Reuben Ginbey, Jedd Busslinger and Elijah Hewett all potentially available. In total, four selections inside 30 makes this a critical draft for the Eagles to set up their rebuild. Their interest in premiership ruckman Luke Jackson was never likely to lead anywhere, but there was no harm staying involved in case talks took an unexpected turn. Hunt addresses a glaring need for pace at half-back as the team looks to evolve its game style. – Nathan Schmook

Who arrived: Liam Jones, Rory Lobb

Who left: Zaine Cordy, Josh Dunkley, Lachie Hunter, Josh Schache

2022 NAB AFL Draft picks: 11, 21, 39, 69

Future picks: The Bulldogs acquired future first- and second-round selections as part of the Dunkley trade, while sending a future third to Brisbane in the process. They did, however, part with a future second as part of Lobb's deal, but managed to snare a future third from Melbourne in return for Hunter.

We say: It took right until the dying seconds of the Trade Period, but the Bulldogs got their man with Lobb making the move across the Nullarbor. His arrival helps bolster their key forward stocks as he looks set to forge a scary partnership with Aaron Naughton and emerging keys Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Sam Darcy. Also, they were able to retain pick 21, which looked likely to be moved on to Fremantle after arriving from Brisbane in return for Dunkley, bolstering a draft hand that already included pick 11. Jones' return to the club also solidifies their key back stocks. However, the departures of Charles Sutton Medal winners Dunkley and Hunter does hurt their midfield depth. Cordy and Schache both look set for more opportunity at their new destinations. – Nick D'Urbano