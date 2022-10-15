ADELAIDE has delisted three players, while Hawthorn has not offered a contract to small forward Jack Saunders.

James Rowe, Ben Davis and Brett Turner have been informed by the Crows that they will not be offered a new contract for 2023, but the club will consider re-drafting Turner as a rookie.

Rowe kicked 27 goals in 36 games since being drafted in 2020, while Davis played 11 games since 2016.

Turner was picked up by the Crows in the 2022 Mid-Season Rookie Draft, but didn't feature at the senior level.

Adelaide rookie Brett Turner after the mid-season draft. Picture: AFC Media

The Crows' list boss, Justin Reid, thanked the trio for their contribution to the club.

“It’s an unfortunate part of the industry that difficult decisions have to be made each year and we are saying goodbye to three high quality people in James, Ben and Brett,” Reid said.

“They are popular members of our playing group, James and Ben have become much-loved, hard-working and reliable players and while Brett has only been with us a short time, he also earnt the respect of his teammates and coaches by overcoming injury and playing an important role in our SANFL finals campaign.

“Each of them has made a valuable contribution to our Club over their respective journeys, and we wish them well with whatever comes next.”

Ben Davis and Travis Boak compete for the ball during round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Saunders played one game for Hawthorn, in round 23, 2022, after joining the Hawks via the 2021 rookie draft.

Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie thanked Saunders for his service to the club.

“Jack has been a great character and teammate during his time at the club,” McKenzie said.

Luke Breust (left) congratulates Jack Saunders on a goal during round 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

“While these sorts of list changes are necessary at this part of the year, we acknowledge it is a difficult time for those involved.



“We would like to thank Jack for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”